MONTREAL, Sept. 3, 2024 /CNW/ - AtkinsRéalis Group Inc. (TSX: ATRL), a world-class engineering services and nuclear company with offices around the world, announces the appointment of Ms. Nathalie Marcotte and Mr. Sam Shakir to its Board of Directors, effective September 3rd. The appointment of these two independent directors will bring significant experience and expertise to complement the capabilities of the Board, and further support the Company's efforts to Deliver Excellence and Drive Growth, in line with its 2025-2027 strategic plan presented at the June 2024 Investor Day.

"I'm pleased to announce the appointment of Nathalie and Sam to the Board. With their experience driving global businesses and respective competencies in operations, sales, digital strategy and the nuclear industry, they are well positioned to provide the effective oversight and direction required for AtkinsRéalis' ambitious purpose and strategic plan. I am confident that their presence will reinforce the ability to create meaningful value for our shareholders and other stakeholders," said William L. Young, Chair of the Board.

The appointment of Ms. Marcotte and Mr. Shakir follows an extensive search process by the Governance, Ethics and Sustainability Committee of the Board. The Board, now composed of eleven (11) Directors, will continue to ensure its composition is well aligned to support senior management with the execution of the next phase of the Company's growth.

Background of Nathalie Marcotte

Based in Montreal, Ms. Nathalie Marcotte is President of the Global Industrial Process Automation business at Schneider Electric SE (Schneider), overseeing operations and customer relations worldwide; Schneider is a global industrial technology leader bringing expertise in electrification, automation and digitization to smart industries, resilient infrastructure, future-proof data centres, intelligent buildings, and intuitive homes. Between 1996-2014, she held several senior positions at Invensys, which was acquired by Schneider in 2013. During the two decades she has spent at Schneider/Invensys her roles have focused on project and services business growth, investment recommendations, strategy and marketing programs, sales readiness, and other growth strategies. Ms. Marcotte holds a Bachelor and Master's degrees in engineering from the Université du Québec. She is fluent in French and in English.

Background of Sam Shakir

Based in the U.S., Mr. Shakir is the Chief Executive Officer of SAM Companies, a geospatial & inspection services company serving utility & infrastructure markets. He brings more than 30 years of experience in driving growth and innovation in global business environments. Prior to joining SAM Companies, Mr. Shakir was President, Plant Services and Environmental Services at Westinghouse Electric Corporation and President and CEO of Orano LLC, a prominent global supplier to the nuclear energy industry. He has expertise in the nuclear industry, operating and decommissioning plants, as well as overall experience with renewables and technology globally. Mr. Shakir holds a Bachelor's degree in Building Engineering from Concordia University, Montréal and a Master of Business Administration from the University of California, Berkeley.

