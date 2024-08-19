MONTREAL, Aug. 19, 2024 /CNW/ - AtkinsRéalis Group Inc. (TSX: ATRL), a world-class engineering services and nuclear company with offices around the world, has been appointed by Network Rail to renew and enhance the signalling and telecommunications infrastructure in its Eastern region, which hosts over 6,000 miles of track.

AtkinsRéalis has been selected as one of two suppliers for Lot 2A (Generalist Signalling and Telecommunications) under the Eastern Routes Partnership Framework, Network Rail's main route to market for projects in the Eastern region. Lot 2A has an overall value of up to £150 million over five years, with an option to extend up to a further five years in yearly increments to £300 million. AtkinsRéalis will renew and enhance interlockings, level crossings, networks, trackside equipment and telecommunications.

"Rail networks are facing new and increasing demands from passengers and businesses, meaning modern signalling and communication are essential to the provision of sustainable, reliable transportation," said Ian L. Edwards, President and Chief Executive Officer, AtkinsRéalis. "Rail is one of our core sectors and this appointment reinforces our position as a market leader delivering high-quality infrastructure and digital technology which meets the evolving needs of the industry."

The Eastern region runs from the borders of Scotland to London and has some of the busiest rail lines in the UK, with its 6,000 miles of track encompassing nearly a third of the UK's rail network. It facilitates the transportation of large numbers of commuters and high amounts of freight to and from busy cities including Newcastle, Leeds, Sheffield, Derby, Norwich and Cambridge. Much of the existing track and signalling are more than 40 years old, necessitating Network Rail's investment programme to renew and refurbish infrastructure.

Key to AtkinsRéalis' appointment was its ability to perform in a partnership, reflecting its track record of collaborating with supply chain partners to achieve shared objectives. The Eastern Routes Partnership Framework builds on Network Rail's alliance model established in the south of England, which AtkinsRéalis also secured a place on. AtkinsRéalis also had to demonstrate how it will use innovative solutions to reduce carbon, deliver net positive biodiversity, and contribute to social value.

"The Eastern region is critical to the UK's overall transportation network, connecting millions of people every day across some of our biggest cities and moving the highest amount of freight across all regions. We are looking forward to working with Network Rail and other alliance members to improve the experience for passengers and freight operators alike by reducing journey times, optimizing traffic flow, and prioritizing safety," said Richard Robinson, President, UK & Ireland, AtkinsRéalis.

"The ERP framework is key to effectively maintaining our infrastructure to deliver a sustained improvement in train performance over the next five years." said Jake Kelly, Managing Director for Eastern Region at Network Rail. "It's designed to strengthen our relationships with our supply chain partners, letting us utilize their skills and experience. ERP also lets us take a more collaborative approach by bringing our engineers, delivery teams and the suppliers together, earlier, to identify the minimum viable product."

Other UK rail projects AtkinsRéalis is delivering include a re-signalling scheme south-east of London (currently in its final phase), its role as Railway Systems Integration Partner for the East Coast Digital Programme (the UK's first intercity digital railway) and most recently, multidisciplinary rail signalling work in Northern Ireland. Additionally, AtkinsRéalis has designed a state-of-the-art signalling test facility in England, and its Advanced Signalling Method (ASM) was the first systems integration product of its kind to gain formal product approval from the UK's Network Rail.

About AtkinsRéalis

Created by the integration of long-standing organizations dating back to 1911, AtkinsRéalis is a world-class engineering services and nuclear company dedicated to engineering a better future for our planet and its people. We create sustainable solutions that connect people, data and technology to transform the world's infrastructure and energy systems. We deploy global capabilities locally to our clients and deliver unique end-to-end services across the whole life cycle of an asset including consulting, advisory & environmental services, intelligent networks & cybersecurity, design & engineering, procurement, project & construction management, operations & maintenance, decommissioning and capital. The breadth and depth of our capabilities are delivered to clients in strategic sectors such as Engineering Services, Nuclear and Capital. News and information are available at www.atkinsrealis.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

