MONTREAL, Dec. 19, 2023 /CNW/ - AtkinsRéalis [SNC-Lavalin Group Inc.] (TSX: ATRL), a fully integrated professional services and project management company with offices around the world, has been appointed as the integrated delivery partner by Rio Tinto for the Simandou mining project in the Republic of Guinea, which contains the world's largest untapped high-grade iron ore deposit.

"There is no Net Zero future without sustainable mining and we're thrilled to bring our mining expertise to such a significant and transformative project," commented Ian L. Edwards, President and Chief Executive Officer, AtkinsRéalis. "From the lithium in batteries to the silicon in solar panels, critical minerals are needed to produce the clean power, decarbonized infrastructure, and new forms of transportation that accompany a Net Zero world that needs more power and infrastructure to meet the demands of population growth."

In the role of integrated delivery partner, AtkinsRéalis' global and multi-disciplinary Minerals & Metals team will provide project and construction management, engineering and technical compliance, plus contract management services as part of the multi-year contract. It is AtkinsRéalis' largest mining project in the last decade, and the first mining project the Company will deliver under the role of integrated delivery partner.

High-Grade Iron Ore and Net Zero

To achieve global 2050 Net Zero targets, extraction and production of certain critical minerals and metals required in sustainable infrastructure will need to increase by up to 500%1. Iron, a critical mineral, and the main component of steel, is the most used alloy in the world with global steel consumption forecast to grow by 1%-2% per year over the next decade2.

However, the production of steel is currently responsible for around 8% of global carbon emissions3. As steelmakers look to reduce their footprint, demand is growing for higher-grade, lower-impurity iron. This type of iron can be used to produce steel with far lower emissions. The Simandou site is home to the last-known, largest, and richest untapped high-grade iron ore deposit in the world.

"Decarbonizing future infrastructure projects means looking at end-to-end construction and engineering processes, including steel production," said César Inostroza, CEO, Minerals & Metals, AtkinsRéalis. "New infrastructure builds are only increasing in frequency and scale, as public and private-sector clients look to decarbonize, manage climate risk, and build climate resiliency. Simandou's first-class iron ore deposit will be a vital ally to the world's Net Zero transition, producing the lower-carbon intensity steel needed for these sustainable infrastructure new builds. Throughout our mandate at Simandou, a top priority is to deploy the full breadth of our Engineering Net Zero capabilities, to ensure sustainable mining solutions are prioritized at all stages. Not only will we be responsible stewards of the land, but we look forward to providing social value and economic opportunities for current and future generations of Guineans."

Engineering with Purpose

These transformative infrastructure projects will significantly increase mobility, economic opportunity, and standard of living for current and future generations of Guineans. Oversight of the rail line and port components of the project will involve a joint collaboration between AtkinsRéalis' Transportation and Minerals & Metals teams. This includes bringing together expertise from project teams in Montreal, Canada, London, UK, Conakry, Guinea, and Belo Horizonte, Brazil.

With 15% of the mine owned by the Government of Guinea, the project will generate a substantial amount of tax revenue for the country, and significant foreign direct investment in the local economy4.

