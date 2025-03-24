MONTRÉAL, March 24, 2025 /CNW/ - Espace pour la vie presents Insecta Mundi. Je suis l'animal de la forêt, an exhibition produced by the Biosphère in cooperation with the Insectarium, featuring a film by artist-naturalist Frédéric Lavoie. On view at the Biosphère from April 5, discover the beauty and diversity of native insects filmed in and around Montreal through this 44-minute video projected in 4k on a giant screen. Running until September 28, 2025.

The approach

"Frédéric Lavoie's work is part of the Biosphère's commitment to showcasing artists whose work is closely linked to environmental issues," explains Julie Bélisle, Cultural Officer at the Biosphère and curator of the exhibition. "We're exhibiting works in which nature is as much a subject of research as it is a source of fascination". For several years now, Frédéric Lavoie has been interested in biodiversity as a way of understanding the diverse ways of being alive. He often works in the forest, and joins various teams (wildlife observatories, research groups or amateur naturalist circles) to locate the species he wishes to observe so as to document them in images. For the exhibition presented at the Biosphère, he teamed up with specialists from the Insectarium.

Frédéric Lavoie compiled a video inventory of more than a hundred species of insects native to Quebec. With over 40 hours of material to choose from, he produced a 44-minute film during which visitors get to experience an impressive quantity of direct observations made mostly in the wild. On the cusp between documentary and experimental cinema, Insecta Mundi. Je suis l'animal de la forêt shows us a fascinating world within reach. With this work, Frédéric Lavoie creates an experience that sets out to make us experience the notion of interdependence on an emotional level. He invites us to be curious again, to go back to the time when we experienced nature for the first time—the moment when simply observing creatures in the wild triggered our sense of wonder.

The creation of this work was made possible thanks to the financial support of the Conseil des arts et des lettres du Québec.

Freeze Frame: More than thirty species in the spotlight

Accompanying the documentary is an exhibition that features more than thirty fact sheets about more than 30 insect species seen in the film. There are increasing signs of decline in insect populations essential to the balance of ecosystems. This exhibition aims to contribute to a greater appreciation of insects in order to better protect them. One section of the exhibition is in fact dedicated to participatory science.

Artist bio

Frédéric Lavoie holds a bachelor's degree in Anthropology (Université de Montréal) and a master's degree in Visual and Media Arts (UQAM). His artistic practice often begins with a documentary approach, to which he integrates elements of fiction to produce narratives, portraits or analyses that address specific themes. His research revolves around issues of listening and observation, the relationship between nature and culture, and the impact of human activity on living things. His major achievements include the broadcast of the film FunFungi in Quebec and Hungary (2022 and 2024), the feature film La nature contre-attaque (2019), his participation in the MOMENTA biennial (2017), the solo exhibitions Le début de la fin at the McCord Museum (2014) and Réécritures (2014) at the Musée régional de Rimouski, as well as De visu, presented in winter 2025 at the Musée d'art contemporain des Laurentides, which brought together his recent work.

About Espace pour la vie

Protecting biodiversity and the environment is at the heart of the mission of Espace pour la vie, which groups the Biodôme, the Biosphère, the Insectarium, the Jardin botanique and the Planétarium. Together, these Montreal museums form the largest natural-science complex in Canada, and each year welcome more than 2.5 million people. In light of the challenges facing our planet, Espace pour la vie is working on expanding its impact by fostering dialogue with communities and by taking actions aimed at engaging the population on the path to socioecological transition.

