At COP25, Minister Wilkinson meets with climate negotiators Canada helped to train Français
Dec 12, 2019, 13:00 ET
MADRID, Dec. 12, 2019 /CNW/ - Today at the international climate conference COP25, Canada's Minister of Environment and Climate Change, the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, met with francophone women climate negotiators from Africa. Canada funded the participation of seven of these negotiators at COP25 so their perspectives on climate change can be brought to negotiation tables.
Canada helped train these women for their participation at COP25 as a part of its commitment from the Canada-France Climate and Environment Partnership announced by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and French President Emmanuel Macron, in April 2018. The program aims to train francophone women climate negotiators from Africa and support their meaningful participation at COP. Their participation at COP25 helps ensure that the voices of women from developing countries are represented around the climate change negotiation table.
In October 2019, Canada supported a second workshop for francophone women climate negotiators, under the Canada-France Climate and Environment Partnership, in Kigali, Rwanda. A total of 24 francophone women climate negotiators from 16 countries of sub-Saharan Africa gathered in Kigali to learn skills for participating in international climate negotiations, which they are putting into action at COP25.
Quotes
"It was a great pleasure to meet outstanding francophone women negotiators. Canada is pleased to support women's climate action and participation in climate-related planning and policymaking, which are critical for successful global climate action, including achieving the objectives of the Paris Agreement."
– The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Environment and Climate Change
Quick facts
- Canada has invested an additional $115,000 this year to train francophone women climate negotiators from Africa.
- In October 2018, Canada and France held a first workshop in Dakar, Senegal, for 23 francophone women climate negotiators from the sub-Saharan African region.
- These training sessions are outcomes of the Canada-France Climate and Environment Partnership announced by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and French President Emmanuel Macron, in April 2018.
Associated links
- Canada Provides Training to Franco-African Women Climate Leaders
- Canada-France Climate and Environment Partnership
- International Development Research Centre
- Institut de la Francophonie pour le développement durable (French only)
- COP25 official website (Spanish and English only)
Environment and Climate Change Canada's Twitter page
Environment and Climate Change Canada's Facebook page
SOURCE Environment and Climate Change Canada
For further information: Sabrina Kim, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, 819-743-7138, sabrina.kim2@canada.ca; Media Relations, Environment and Climate Change Canada, 819-938-3338 or 1-844-836-7799 (toll-free), ec.media.ec@canada.ca
Share this article