New class of Eureka Fellows selected for their outstanding efforts to build a healthier, more equitable world and will receive support to amplify their sustainability impact in Canada and around the globe

TORONTO, July 17, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, AstraZeneca Canada and Plan International Canada are excited to announce 10 exceptional young leaders selected to join the 2025-2026 Eureka Fellowship for Youth Changemakers in Canada (Eureka Fellowship). The Eureka Fellowship is an initiative that aims to spotlight and amplify the impact of inspiring youth from across the country who are working to build a healthier, more equitable future for people, society and the planet.

The 2025-2026 Eureka Fellows were identified through a nationwide call for leaders aged 18-30, making a positive impact in areas including health equity, biodiversity and climate action – either through a registered charitable organization or a self-initiated community project. Over the course of the 18-month Fellowship, each of the 10 Eureka Fellows will receive $10K funding to advance their sustainability initiatives, along with access to exclusive networking opportunities, virtual curriculum-based leadership training, and an in-person Summit in 2026 to support their learning and development.

"At AstraZeneca, we are taking action on climate and nature, health equity and health system resilience, with the goal of building a healthier, more equitable future – but we know we can't do this alone," says Gaby Bourbara, President, AstraZeneca Canada. "That's why we're so proud to partner with Plan International Canada once again to help spotlight and amplify the work of incredible youth taking tangible steps to help shape a healthier world for people, society and the planet."

"Every day, young people are tackling some of the most pressing issues of our time – here in Canada and around the globe. They're actively creating solutions and building the world they want to see," said Lindsay Glassco, President and CEO, Plan International Canada. "Programs like the Eureka Fellowship provide these emerging leaders with a platform to spark change. When we invest in youth innovation, we unlock new pathways to advance health equity and strengthen the rights of children and girls in communities around the world."

Please join AstraZeneca Canada and Plan International Canada in welcoming the 2025-2026 Eureka Fellows:

Tori Ford , Quebec

, Samantha Jack , British Columbia

, Aish Mann , British Columbia

, Artash Nath , Ontario

, Chengetai Nyamande, Ontario

Sylvia Okonofua, Ontario

Christina Perceval, Quebec

Abhay Singh Sachal , Saskatchewan

, Tami Vasanthakumaran, Ontario

Muskaan Waraich, British Columbia

To learn more about the Eureka Fellowship, the 2025-2026 Eureka Fellows and the incredible impact they're making, follow AstraZeneca Canada and Plan International Canada on Instagram: @astrazenecacanada and @plancanada.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca is a global, science-led biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of prescription medicines in oncology, rare diseases, and biopharmaceuticals, including cardiovascular, renal & metabolism, and respiratory & immunology. In Canada, the company employs more than 2,400 people and was recently named one of Canada's Top 100 Employers for the second consecutive year. Together, AstraZeneca's R&D Hub and the Alexion Rare Disease R&D Hub – both based in Mississauga, Ontario – are involved in more than 150 global clinical studies in areas such as breast, lung and prostate cancer, COPD, chronic kidney disease, and rare disease. Visit www.astrazeneca.ca for more information.

About Plan International Canada

Plan International Canada is a member of a global organization dedicated to advancing children's rights and equality for girls. Plan International has been building powerful partnerships for children for over 85 years and is now active in more than 80 countries. We stand with children, especially girls, wherever they are oppressed, exploited, left behind or not equally valued. We're determined optimists and will continue to persevere until we are all equal. Visit www.plancanada.ca for more information.

About Eureka Fellowship

The Eureka Fellowship for Youth Changemakers in Canada (Eureka Fellowship) aims to identify, accelerate and amplify the impact of the next generation of sustainability leaders working to improve the health of people, society and the planet. Created in 2024 by AstraZeneca Canada and Plan International Canada, the Eureka Fellowship has supported youth leaders in communities across Canada. To learn more, visit https://www.astrazeneca.ca/en/sustainability/eureka-fellowship.html.

