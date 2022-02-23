Astra Exploration Inc. Virtually Opens the Market

TORONTO, Feb. 23, 2022 /CNW/ - Brian Miller, Chief Executive Officer, Astra Exploration Inc. ("Astra" or the "Company") (TSXV: ASTR) and his team joined Arne Gulstene, Head, TSX Company Services, Toronto Stock Exchange, to celebrate the Company's new listing on TSX Venture Exchange and open the market.

Astra Exploration Inc. is a TSX Venture exploration company based out of Vancouver, BC. Astra is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of epithermal gold-silver properties in Chile and is currently exploring their flagship project, Pampa Paciencia in Northern Chile.