"I am pleased to welcome Astellas to a group of elite organizations that are committed to decreasing the financial barriers to living organ donation and to making real strides toward ensuring those in need receive a life-saving organ transplant," said Dr. Joseph Kim, President, CST. "The CST Living Donor Circle of Excellence program ensures organ donors are compensated for missed work associated with the transplantation process, and is a wonderful way to support these heroes in their quest to save a life."

The Living Donor Circle of Excellence program is an initiative established by the American Society of Transplantation (AST), supported and promoted by the CST, which aims to eliminate the financial costs of living organ donation by recognizing companies whose policies support living donation. As financial hardships associated with living organ donation are often a major barrier for many donors, the program recognizes companies that have policies in place to support the wages for an employee, or the donor of an employee, who donates a kidney or a part of their liver.

"Astellas has a legacy of more than 20 years supporting transplant medicine, and we are extremely proud to continue our industry-leading commitment to organ donation," said Frank Stramaglia, General Manager, Astellas Pharma Canada, Inc. "We hope our membership with the Living Donor Circle of Excellence helps increase awareness of transplantation and the option of a living donation, and most importantly we hope it inspires our employees who might be considering giving the gift of life."

To learn more about CST's Living Donor Circle of Excellence program, visit https://www.cst-transplant.ca/circle-of-excellence.html.

About Astellas Pharma Canada, Inc.

Astellas Pharma Canada, Inc., headquartered in Markham, ON, is a Canadian affiliate of Tokyo-based Astellas Pharma Inc. Astellas is a pharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the health of people around the world through the provision of innovative and reliable pharmaceutical products. For more information about Astellas Pharma Canada, Inc., please visit www.astellas.com/ca.

