MARKHAM, ON, March 18, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, Astellas Pharma Canada, Inc. is pleased to announce that VEOZAH® (fezolinetant film-coated tablets) is now available in pharmacies across Canada for women with moderate to severe vasomotor symptoms (VMS) associated with menopause.1 The first and only non-hormonal NK3 antagonist indicated for VMS associated with menopause, VEOZAH received Health Canada approval in December 2024.

Dr. Marla Shapiro C.M., primary care physician and professor in the Department of Family and Community Medicine at the University of Toronto

"For too long, many women have had to endure their menopause symptoms without appropriate support. Fortunately, we are beginning to place greater focus on menopause care, with healthcare professionals playing a pivotal role in breaking down the stigma. Each woman's experience will be different and there are many tools available to support their journey, including preventative care, lifestyle choices, and safe and effective treatment options to help them thrive during their menopausal years. But every woman's treatment needs are also different. The availability of a non-hormonal treatment option for women with moderate to severe vasomotor symptoms will addresses a substantial unmet need, providing another safe and efficacious tool to help mitigate the burden of hot flashes and night sweats."

Menopause is a natural stage of aging for women that may encompass up to 40 per cent of their lives and is marked by a variety of physical changes.2 VMS, which include hot flashes and night sweats, are the most reported symptoms of menopause and often the most burdensome. Moderate or severe hot flashes and night sweats can cause distress and discomfort and often have a significant, negative impact on a woman's quality of life.3

The symptoms of menopause are frequently overlooked and misunderstood. In addition, the stigma associated with menopause often interferes with women discussing their symptoms and receiving adequate support and care. Consequently, many women experience untreated or mismanaged symptoms.4

According to the Menopause Experience & Attitudes Study (MEAS), an international study developed by Astellas in partnership with external experts to examine societal attitudes, personal experiences, and the stigma surrounding menopause and perimenopause across multiple countries including Canada, the majority (57%) of people think that menopause is a taboo topic that people are uncomfortable discussing.5

This lack of understanding extends to women's personal and professional networks – including their employers and healthcare providers. It is estimated that one in 10 women leave the workforce due to menopause, resulting in an estimated $3.5-billion cost per year to the Canadian economy.6

Sandra Heller, General Manager, Astellas Pharma Canada

"Women's health remains a chronically underserved area, and we can see the impact of this in every facet of a woman's life – from the home to the workplace. At Astellas, we recognize that millions of Canadian women will eventually experience menopause and are committed to delivering medical innovation that will improve care. With the availability of the first and only approved NK3 antagonist and non-hormonal treatment for moderate to severe VMS (hot flashes and night sweats) associated with menopause, health care professionals across Canada have a new, safe and effective treatment option to support their patients."

About VEOZAH® (fezolinetant film-coated tablets)

VEOZAH (fezolinetant film-coated tablets) is an oral, once-daily, non-hormonal medicine for the treatment of moderate to severe VMS associated with menopause. VMS are also known as hot flashes or night sweats. Fezolinetant works by blocking neurokinin B (NKB) binding on the kisspeptin/neurokinin/dynorphin (KNDy) neuron, helping restore the balance in the brain's temperature control center (the hypothalamus) to reduce the number and intensity of hot flashes and night sweats.7,8

For more information, please consult the VEOZAH Product Monograph at www.veozahmonograph.ca.

About Astellas Pharma Canada, Inc.

Astellas Pharma Canada, Inc. is a Canadian affiliate of Tokyo-based Astellas Pharma Inc., a pharmaceutical company conducting business in more than 70 countries around the world. At Astellas, we strive to become a cutting-edge, value-driven life science innovator. This means working at the forefront of healthcare change to turn innovative science into VALUE for patients. What sets us apart is our focus on patients, our pioneering innovation, our collaborative culture, and the passion of our talented people. Learn more: https://www.astellas.com/ca/.

Astellas Commitment to Women's Health

At Astellas, meeting unmet patient needs goes beyond delivering innovative therapies. As part of our commitment to mature women's health, we are investing in awareness and educational initiatives to provide women with the tools needed to advocate for themselves and feel empowered to have informed conversations with their healthcare professionals. As part of our patient-centric approach, we also partner with a range of women's health groups globally to ensure all our activities and initiatives are insight driven and address the diverse needs of menopause experiences.

