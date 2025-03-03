MARKHAM, ON, March 3, 2025 /CNW/ - Astellas Pharma Canada Inc. is pleased to share new findings from the Menopause Experience & Attitudes Study (MEAS), an international study examining societal attitudes, personal experiences, and the stigma surrounding menopause and perimenopause across multiple countries including Canada.

Developed by Astellas in partnership with external experts, MEAS asked 13,800 respondents, including 2,300 Canadians, about their perceptions of menopause and its associated stigma. The results highlight the significant impact both have on women's physical and mental health, job satisfaction and workplace engagement and how menopause is portrayed in society.1

In Canada specifically:

The majority (57%) of people think that menopause is a taboo topic that people are uncomfortable discussing.

Despite most Canadians (89%) agreeing that menopause is a natural stage of life, only half (51%) think society should celebrate menopause as an important milestone and less than a quarter (23%) think menopause is portrayed positively in society.

Most Canadians (61%) associate menopause with aging. This is in stark contrast to Canadians who associate menopause with being empowering (5%), being powerful (2%), and providing confidence (3%). When it comes to the portrayal of menopause in the media, a third of Canadians (32%) under 40 believe it is positive, while only 17% of Canadians over 55 think the same.

Fifty-eight per cent of those with lived experience report negative psychological feelings due to menopause, including anxiety (33%), depression (30%), embarrassment (21%) and shame (9%).

In addition to the wealth of data available through the Menopause Foundation of Canada's 2023 Menopause and Work in Canada Report, some notable findings from this new survey related to the workplace include:

Forty-four per cent of Canadians think women experience barriers to their career progression and professional recognition due to menopause; and

Only 31% of Canadians think women experiencing menopause are well-supported in the workplace. Relatedly, only 41% of Canadians think the healthcare system supports women well during menopause.

Sandra Heller, General Manager, Astellas Pharma Canada said: "We are proud to support this important look at women's experiences of menopause, both around the world and here at home. Our involvement underscores our commitment to improving women's health, which includes fostering awareness, education and empathy. By bringing these challenges to light, we strive to help elevate women's experiences and voices to inspire significant, positive change. We look forward to continuing to work with the menopause community to further enhance education, awareness, and support."

About the Menopause Experience & Attitudes Study

The Menopause Experience & Attitudes Study is a research initiative, developed in partnership with external experts to examine and track societal attitudes, personal experiences, and the stigma surrounding menopause and perimenopause across multiple regions. The study spans six countries: Australia, Brazil, Canada, Germany, Mexico, and the U.S.

The study respondents included 2,000 men and women, in each country and was reinforced by a boosted sub-sample of 300 40-55-year-old women to generate insights into the lived experience of perimenopause/menopause. The study includes a total sample size of 13,800 (2,300 respondents per country).

The study was conducted online by survey provider Opinium. The data was collected from December 2024-January 2025.

About Astellas Canada

Astellas Pharma Canada, Inc. is a Canadian affiliate of Tokyo-based Astellas Pharma Inc., a global life sciences company conducting business in more than 70 countries around the world. Astellas Pharma is committed to turning innovative science into VALUE for patients. We provide transformative therapies in disease areas that include oncology, urology, immunology and women's health.

Learn more: https://www.astellas.com/ca/

References

_____________________________ 1 Astellas Data on File. Menopause Experience & Attitudes Study. 2025.

SOURCE Astellas Pharma Canada, Inc.

For more information, please contact: Dara Willis, Head, Communications, Astellas Pharma Canada, Inc., Mobile: 647-207-033, Email: [email protected]