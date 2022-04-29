MARKHAM, ON, April 29, 2022 /CNW/ - Astellas Pharma Canada, Inc., headquartered in Markham, Ontario a leader in innovative medicines, recognizes the Ontario government for the commitment of $15-million over three years for the new Life Sciences Innovation Program outlined in the Spring Budget.

"Our vision at Astellas is to stand on the forefront of healthcare change, turning innovative science into value for patients," said Frank Stramaglia, General Manager, Astellas Pharma Canada, Inc. "We believe this investment in the life sciences sector in Ontario will further enable Astellas and others in the sector to progress on our efforts to make Ontario a hub for biomanufacturing and life sciences."

This investment comes following the release of the Ontario government's proposed new Life Sciences Strategy. Astellas Pharma Inc. applauds the government's new strategy and looks forward to working in partnership to implement the strategy to further advance the sector in Ontario.

Astellas also looks forward to the work of the newly announced advisory table to explore access to take home cancer drugs.

About Astellas Pharma Canada, Inc.

Astellas Pharma Canada, Inc. is a Canadian affiliate of Tokyo-based Astellas Pharma Inc., a pharmaceutical company conducting business in more than 70 countries around the world. Astellas stands on the forefront of healthcare change to turn innovative science into value for patients. Keeping our focus on addressing unmet medical needs and conducting our business with ethics and integrity enables us to improve the health of people in Canada and around the world. For more information on Astellas in Canada, please visit: astellas.com/ca.

SOURCE Astellas Pharma Canada, Inc.

For further information: Amanda Mills Sirois, Senior Communications Manager, Astellas Pharma Canada, Inc., 905-940-5752, [email protected]