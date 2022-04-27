Astellas ranked 47th on the Best Workplaces™ in Canada list

MARKHAM, ON, April 27, 2022 /CNW/ - Astellas Pharma Canada, Inc. has been named again on the list of Best Workplaces™ in Canada by the Great Place to Work® Institute, marking the seventh year in a row to receive this recognition. The Institute honours employers across the country who create and foster exemplary workplaces. This year Astellas ranked 47th among the Canadian organizations in the 1000+ Employees category. This recognition as a Best Workplace™ in Canada comes in addition to Astellas also being named this year to the list of Best Workplaces™ for Women for the seventh consecutive year and to the inaugural Best Workplaces™ for Hybrid Work list.

"We are humbled to be named year-over-year as a Best Workplace in Canada but must acknowledge our incredible employees for their role in this recognition," said Frank Stramaglia, General Manager, Astellas Pharma Canada, Inc. "They are who make Astellas a great place to work every day and their passion and commitment to our vision to turn innovative science into value for patients is what makes Astellas truly unique."

The 2022 Best Workplaces™ in Canada list is compiled by the Great Place to Work® Institute. The competition process is based on two criteria: two-thirds of the total score comes from confidential employee survey results and the remaining one-third comes from an in-depth review of the organization's culture. This offers a rigorous representation of the organization from an employee perspective, and an overall portrait of the workplace culture. Together, they provide crucial data relative to five trust-building dimensions: credibility, respect, fairness, pride, and camaraderie.

"The honour of being named again to the list of Best Workplaces in Canada can be directly attributed to our employees," said Adele Zita, Director of Human Resources, Astellas Pharma Canada, Inc. "Their direct feedback is what has put us on the Best Workplaces in Canada lists and is what fuels our commitment and efforts to shape an inclusive and collaborative culture that supports, develops and inspires them."

This year's list of Best Workplaces™ in Canada captures the experience and sentiment of 130,000 employees, rolling out to impact over 500,000 Canadian employees.

To learn more about the award and view the full 2022 list of Best Workplaces™ in Canada, visit the Great Place to Work® website.

About Astellas Pharma Canada, Inc.

Astellas Pharma Canada, Inc. is a Canadian affiliate of Tokyo-based Astellas Pharma Inc., a pharmaceutical company conducting business in more than 70 countries around the world. Astellas stands on the forefront of healthcare change to turn innovative science into value for patients. Keeping our focus on addressing unmet medical needs and conducting our business with ethics and integrity enables us to improve the health of people in Canada and around the world. For more information on Astellas in Canada, please visit: astellas.com/ca.

SOURCE Astellas Pharma Canada, Inc.

For further information: Media contact: Amanda Mills Sirois, Senior Manager, Product & Corporate Communications, Astellas Pharma Canada, Inc., [email protected]