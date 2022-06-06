As Moving Day approaches, Bureau en Gros offers a variety of products and resources to help Quebecers move with ease Français
Jun 06, 2022, 09:00 ET
MONTRÉAL, June 6, 2022 /CNW/ - July 1 marks Moving Day where thousands of Quebecers will start afresh in new homes and offices. As an inspiring partner to Canadians, Bureau en Gros is ready to support Quebecers on Moving Day with the products they need to get the job done and the expertise they need to do it efficiently.
"While moving into a new space is often an exciting prospect, the process of moving – including downsizing, planning move logistics, and packing – can be a major source of stress," said Michel Mélançon, Regional Vice President, Bureau en Gros. "For years, Bureau en Gros has supported Quebecers during this pivotal time. While we know moving always has its challenges, we're confident that our expertise, resources and great value for the picks you need can help reduce stress and bring back the excitement of starting fresh in your new space."
As an inspiring partner to Quebecers, Bureau en Gros has a dedicated Moving Resource Hub, which includes task lists, tips and other moving-related information to reduce stress for home and office moves. New to the Moving Resource Hub are:
- Moving Day Checklist and Timeline – helps you to streamline your moving day as you focus, making sure you are well prepared.
- Recycling solutions infographic – helps you declutter and recycle all your unwanted objects thanks to Staples's five recycling programs.
- Box Finder at bureauengros.com – helps you find the right size box to making moving quick and easy.
Moving is one of the best times to declutter, but it's not always clear what to do with home electronics and hazardous waste. Bureau en Gros is committed to recycling and diverting materials from the waste stream, as well as making recycling easy and free for its customers. Convenient in-store recycling programs that can be found in-store and online at bureauengros.com, and include:
- Cardboard Recycling Program: This year, Bureau en Gros is re-launching its corrugated cardboard collection and recycling program through its delivery fleet in 2022.
- Battery Recycling Program: Bureau en Gros partners with Call2Recycle to collect used batteries (rechargeable and alkaline) from all store locations and its Home Office for recycling.
- Electronics Recycling: Through Bureau en Gros' partnership with eCycle Solutions, end-of-life electronics including cell phones, computers, peripherals and more can be submitted at almost all Bureau en Gros retail locations (excluding stores in Calgary, Alberta). Bureau en Gros is an authorized e-waste provider site through the Electronic Products Recycling Association (EPRA) nationally.
- Writing Instruments: In 2012, Bureau en Gros launched a writing instrument recycling program in partnership with TerraCycle. Customers can drop off used writing instruments, such as pens, pencils, markers and highlighters at local stores, which are then shipped to TerraCycle for recycling.
- Shredding: Though Bureau en Gros' partnership with Iron Mountain customers can access safe and cost-effective secure shredding services. All shredded materials are then recycled to minimize waste and pollution.
- Ink Recycling Programs: Every year 300 million ink cartridges end up in North American landfills. Bureau en Gros retail locations and Bureau en Gros delivery drivers also collect ink/toner cartridges from consumers to be recycled.
Bureau en Gros has more than 60 locations throughout Quebec and all are stocked and ready to assist those moving with all the essential supplies they're looking for, including boxes, tape, dollies, storage solutions, and more. Some top moving selects include:
- Brown Kraft Corrugated Box - 16" x 12" x 12", $1.35: Made in Canada from 100% recyclable corrugated fiberboard, this box is strong, durable and meets the need of most moving and shipping carrier specifications. The perfect size for all moving needs.
- Staples Bubble Wrap Roll, 12" x 25', 3/16" Bubbles, $9.89: This lightweight packing wrap features bubbles that are 3/16" high to guard small valuables against damage, like ornaments, glassware and more.
- Scotch Heavy Duty Shipping Tape, 1.88" x 54.6 Yds., 3 Pack, $19.99: This scotch Heavy Duty Shipping Packaging Tape is extra strong for package protection to withstand rough handling, especially during moving days.
- Staples Premium Tape Dispenser, 48mm x 50m Tape, 2.6-mil, Bonus Tape Roll, $17.79: helps you maximize efficiency and seal cartons more comfortably. With foam-padded grips to protect hands and a convenient tape brake for one-handed operation, it's a must-have for movers.
- Stanley 18mm Standard Snap-Off Utility Knife, $9.09: Made with stainless steel and high impact polymer components, this utility knife has a smooth slider mechanism that features an audible "click" and is self-locking for security, perfect for opening boxes
- TRU RED Moving Labels – French, $10.49: color-coding your boxes with labels is one of the most effective ways to distinguish your boxes from one another. It's also a relatively easy way to organize your move.
- Mr. Clean Magic Eraser Sheets - 8 Pack, $3.29: a household staple for removing stains, grime, and build-up and to help you clean up after your move for the new owners, but also for your new home.
Staples Canada is The Working and Learning Company. With a focus on community, inspiration and services, the privately-owned company is committed to being a dynamic, inspiring partner to customers who visit its over 300 locations and staples.ca. The company has two brands that support business customers, Staples Preferred for small businesses and Staples Professional for medium to large-sized enterprises, as well as six co-working facilities in Toronto, Kelowna, Oakville and Ottawa under the banner Staples Studio. Staples Canada is a proud partner of MAP through its Even the Odds campaign, which aims to tackle inequities in communities across Canada and helps make a future that's fair for everyone. Visit staples.ca for more information or get social with @StaplesCanada on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.
SOURCE Staples Canada ULC
For further information: Media Information: Pamela Kennedy, Staples Canada, 905-737-1147, ext. 578, [email protected]; Audrey Canuel, DDMG Communications, (438) 887-4300, [email protected]
Share this article