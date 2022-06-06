MONTRÉAL, June 6, 2022 /CNW/ - July 1 marks Moving Day where thousands of Quebecers will start afresh in new homes and offices. As an inspiring partner to Canadians, Bureau en Gros is ready to support Quebecers on Moving Day with the products they need to get the job done and the expertise they need to do it efficiently.

"While moving into a new space is often an exciting prospect, the process of moving – including downsizing, planning move logistics, and packing – can be a major source of stress," said Michel Mélançon, Regional Vice President, Bureau en Gros. "For years, Bureau en Gros has supported Quebecers during this pivotal time. While we know moving always has its challenges, we're confident that our expertise, resources and great value for the picks you need can help reduce stress and bring back the excitement of starting fresh in your new space."

Resources to help you plan and execute your move

As an inspiring partner to Quebecers, Bureau en Gros has a dedicated Moving Resource Hub, which includes task lists, tips and other moving-related information to reduce stress for home and office moves. New to the Moving Resource Hub are:

Moving Day Checklist and Timeline – helps you to streamline your moving day as you focus, making sure you are well prepared.

Recycling solutions infographic – helps you declutter and recycle all your unwanted objects thanks to Staples's five recycling programs.

Box Finder at bureauengros.com – helps you find the right size box to making moving quick and easy.

Safe disposal for a cleaner, easier move

Moving is one of the best times to declutter, but it's not always clear what to do with home electronics and hazardous waste. Bureau en Gros is committed to recycling and diverting materials from the waste stream, as well as making recycling easy and free for its customers. Convenient in-store recycling programs that can be found in-store and online at bureauengros.com, and include:

Cardboard Recycling Program: This year, Bureau en Gros is re-launching its corrugated cardboard collection and recycling program through its delivery fleet in 2022.

This year, Bureau en Gros is re-launching its corrugated cardboard collection and recycling program through its delivery fleet in 2022. Battery Recycling Program: Bureau en Gros partners with Call2Recycle to collect used batteries (rechargeable and alkaline) from all store locations and its Home Office for recycling.

Gros Call2Recycle Electronics Recycling: Through Bureau en Gros ' partnership with eCycle Solutions , end-of-life electronics including cell phones, computers, peripherals and more can be submitted at almost all Bureau en Gros retail locations (excluding stores in Calgary, Alberta ). Bureau en Gros is an authorized e-waste provider site through the Electronic Products Recycling Association ( EPRA ) nationally.

Gros eCycle Solutions Gros Gros e-waste EPRA Writing Instruments: In 2012, Bureau en Gros launched a writing instrument recycling program in partnership with TerraCycle . Customers can drop off used writing instruments, such as pens, pencils, markers and highlighters at local stores, which are then shipped to TerraCycle for recycling.

Gros TerraCycle highlighters TerraCycle Shredding: Though Bureau en Gros ' partnership with Iron Mountain customers can access safe and cost-effective secure shredding services. All shredded materials are then recycled to minimize waste and pollution.

Gros Iron Mountain Ink Recycling Programs: Every year 300 million ink cartridges end up in North American landfills. Bureau en Gros retail locations and Bureau en Gros delivery drivers also collect ink/toner cartridges from consumers to be recycled.

Great picks for your move – and great value

Bureau en Gros has more than 60 locations throughout Quebec and all are stocked and ready to assist those moving with all the essential supplies they're looking for, including boxes, tape, dollies, storage solutions, and more. Some top moving selects include:

About Staples Canada

Staples Canada is The Working and Learning Company. With a focus on community, inspiration and services, the privately-owned company is committed to being a dynamic, inspiring partner to customers who visit its over 300 locations and staples.ca. The company has two brands that support business customers, Staples Preferred for small businesses and Staples Professional for medium to large-sized enterprises, as well as six co-working facilities in Toronto, Kelowna, Oakville and Ottawa under the banner Staples Studio. Staples Canada is a proud partner of MAP through its Even the Odds campaign, which aims to tackle inequities in communities across Canada and helps make a future that's fair for everyone. Visit staples.ca for more information or get social with @StaplesCanada on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

