More than a hundred, widely varied prizes are up for auction. Lot values start at $20 and include items from public figures like Olympians Alexandre Bilodeau and Benoît Huot, TV host Saskia Thuot, nutritionist Isabelle Huot, fashion designer Jean Airoldi, public speaker Josée Boudreault, fitness instructor Josée Lavigueur and travel blogger Lydiane St-Onge.

"We have been heartened by the generous support of celebrities and local businesses who have provided us with many exciting auction items," said Carl Julien. "We have autographed ski goggles worn by Alexandre Bilodeau when he won gold at the Sochi Olympics, wine from the renowned Coureur des Bois cellar or a limited bottle of Guy Lafleur Grand Vin Invitation series, Air Canada tickets to any destination in North America, hotels and spas as well as many pieces of artwork including one done by A.Y Jackson, a Group of Seven member. In short, there really is something for everyone."

Heart and Stroke is on a mission to close the research gap and save more women's lives with better diagnosis and treatment. Women's hearts and brains are different from men's, yet two-thirds of heart disease and stroke research is still focused on men.

"Women continue to be under-researched, under-diagnosed and under-treated," said Julien. "We're working very hard to close this gap and help drive the next research breakthroughs. That's why events like this auction and previous year's Red Dress events are vital to raising awareness and funds for women's heart and brain health."

Heart & Stroke would like to thank the Virtual Auction partners, Cromwell Management, Metro, Air Canada Foundation, Pfizer, BoxKnight, Le Coureur des Bois and the SAQ, as well as media partners Rythme, The Beat and M 102.9.

To view the list of prizes or to bid on the Heart & Stroke Virtual Auction, please visit heartandstroke.bidnraise.com.

About Heart & Stroke

Life. We don't want you to miss it. That's why Heart & Stroke leads the fight against heart disease and stroke. We must generate the next medical breakthroughs, so Canadians don't miss out on precious moments. Together, we are working to promote health, save lives and promote recovery through research, prevention, and public policy. heartandstroke.ca

Recently, Heart & Stroke released a new creative concept, Beat as One, to unite people in Canada as a community against the myriad of issues surrounding heart disease and stroke. Click here to learn more. Help us beat heart disease and stroke.

SOURCE Heart and Stroke Foundation

For further information: Maryse Bégin, Regional Manager, Communications, Quebec, Heart and Stroke Foundation. 514-871-8038, ext. 20232, [email protected]

Related Links

https://www.heartandstroke.ca/

