Art market shows its strength at Heffel's marquee sale, led by Riopelle and Motherwell

The market for works by Jean Paul Riopelle proves stronger than ever, as Canada prepares to celebrate his centenary. Sans titre, a colourful canvas characteristic of his iconic palette-knife and drip techniques, stole the show among an outstanding selection of Post-War & Contemporary Art in the Heffel auction. The 1953 showstopper saw bidding participation from around the world, which drove the final selling price to $2,881,250, more than doubling its pre-sale estimate.

A grouping of exceptional works consigned from the esteemed Joan Stewart Clarke Collection were led by a showstopper canvas by American Abstract Expressionist giant, Robert Motherwell. The striking, yet serene canvas August Sea #5 was a highlight at Heffel's auction previews across the country and is truly museum-quality. The 1972 masterpiece surpassed the $2 million mark and sold for $2,161,250.

"To spend time with so many artworks of such high calibre this season was truly an honour for our team across the country," says Robert Heffel, Vice President of Heffel Fine Art Auction House. "Steady interest and global participation in our auction today underscore the growing appetite for exceptional artworks by collected artists."

Highlights from the Spring 2022 Live Auction

An incredible result was achieved for Jean Paul Riopelle's phenomenal 1953 Sans titre. Bidding ramped up quickly and ended in a heated battle for the masterpiece canvas, which ultimately achieved $2,881,250 on the auction block (est. $1,000,000 – 1,500,000).

Robert Motherwell's remarkable August Sea #5, a treasure among the artworks on offer this season, sold for an impressive $2,161,250. The abstract masterpiece, commanding in scale and rich in colour, is a museum quality example by the internationally collected artist (est. $2,000,000 – 2,500,000).

Swing Gay by Jack Bush achieved twice its estimate after garnering heavy competition in the Post-War & Contemporary Art session. The dynamic and highly collectible canvas went to a lucky bidder for $721,250 (est. $250,000 – 350,000).

Rita Letendre's exceptional Reflet d'Eden, a prime-period 1961 canvas, stole the hearts of many passionate collectors in the Heffel auction, following her recent passing in 2021. The monumental painting deservingly set a new artist record when it sold for $451,250 (est. $100,000 – 150,000).

A superb canvas by renowned contemporary artist Takao Tanabe shattered the artist record in the Heffel auction. Crossing the Strait, Sunset, a largescale and moody BC landscape, sold for an impressive $277,250 (est. $70,000 – 90,000).

Coastal Figure, a blockbuster painting by Alex Colville sold for an explosive result of $1,561,250 (est. $650,000 – 850,000). The peaceful, expressive and sizeable work was painted in 1951, shortly after Colville's return from World War II.

Lawren Harris shined bright in the Heffel auction, with the sale of four outstanding examples spanning important periods from his incredible career. The works were led by the glowing Rockies scene, Mountain Sketch, which broke the million dollar mark and sold for $1,021,250 (est. $500,000 – 700,000).

Emily Carr's quintessential and musical forest depiction, Singing Trees was a standout at the Heffel auction. The prized mature-period canvas sold for $1,261,250 (est. $500,000 - 700,000).

