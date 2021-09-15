Arrondissement de Saint-Laurent's Ten-year capital investment program for 2021-2030 - Concrete Investments in 2021 for a Better Quality of Life Français
SAINT-LAURENT, QC, Sept. 15, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - In 2021, Arrondissement de Saint-Laurent embarked on a new investment cycle over a 10-year period in order to improve the parks, roads and public buildings on its territory. For 2021, the many projects finalized or begun by Saint-Laurent's Administration include facilities for sports lovers or children in parks, renovations to buildings related to recreational and cultural activities, work to ensure pedestrian safety, measures to facilitate mobility, and lastly, actions in regards to sustainable development and environmental protection. Many other initiatives have already been planned throughout the next ten years to concretely improve Saint-Laurent residents' quality of life.
"In spite of dealing with the pandemic, we were determined to maintain the launch of our new investment cycle to continue improving Saint-Laurent families' quality of life in this difficult situation. Our efforts have already proven successful in 2021 with numerous achievements on our territory that are making it possible to guarantee all residents equitable access to high-quality facilities and services. These innovative projects are in line with the directions we want to take in terms of sustainable development and they aim to preserve the environment, in light of the climate emergency, the effects of which are becoming more and more apparent. These initiatives are making a real difference in the lives of the people and businesses that have chosen to settle in Saint-Laurent!"
Alan DeSousa, Mayor of Saint-Laurent
The projects completed in 2021 through the investments of the 2021-2030 Capital investment program—and mostly finalized—are as follows:
Sports equipment in the parks
- Basketball: Parc Philippe-Laheurte (a new court), Parc Raymond-Vidal (a new court) and Parc Noël-Nord (rehabilitation of the existing court). Total in Saint-Laurent: 13
- Soccer: Parc Noël-Nord (redevelopment of existing field). Total in Saint-Laurent: 24
- Tennis: Parc Philippe-Laheurte (four new courts), Parc Marcel-Laurin (rehabilitation of six tennis courts and construction of three new ones) and Parc Noël-Sud (rehabilitation of three existing tennis courts). Total in Saint-Laurent: 37
- Volleyball: Parc Philippe-Laheurte (redevelopment of the court). Total in Saint-Laurent: 5
Facilities for children in the parks
- Installation of play structures, swings and/or splash pads in Goulet, Raymond-Vidal and Ronald-Moreau parks as well as in Norseman and Thérèse-Cadorette squares
Recreational and cultural activities
- Renovation of the amphitheatre at the Centre des loisirs: fixed furniture, tiered seating, audiovisual systems and adaptation to universal accessibility standards
- Easier access to the Bibliothèque du Vieux-Saint-Laurent for people with limited mobility
Pedestrian safety
- User-friendly, safety-minded improvements for pedestrians (a total investment of $ 2 million), including safety around schools on borough territory ($872,000)
- At 38 different locations, installation of curb extensions, speed humps, reduced sidewalk radiuses as well as raised intersections and crosswalks
Mobility
- Installation of six more electric BIXI bike-sharing stations (for a total of nine, the highest number in Montréal), in addition to the seven regular BIXI stations. Total in Saint-Laurent: 16 stations
- Extension of 2 km of bike paths. Total in Saint-Laurent: 57.7 km of bike paths
Sustainable development and environmental protection
- Improvements to energy efficiency at the Mairie (borough hall): installation of 45 solar panels and replacement of the heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems
- Award of LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) Gold certification for the Parc Decelles chalet, following major renovations
- Conversion of lighting in Alexis Nihon, Chamberland and Noël-Sud parks to LED lighting, adding to the more than 10,000 LED-adapted street lights installed on 90% of Saint-Laurent roads in six years
About Arrondissement de Saint-Laurent's Ten-Year Capital Investment Program
Covering the years from 2021 to 2030, Arrondissement de Saint-Laurent's Ten-year capital investment program is designed to plan investments to improve the parks, roads and public buildings in the borough. With a budget of $97 million, the program allows for great flexibility in carrying out priority projects. It replaces the Three-year capital investment program that is usually adopted each year in conjunction with the operating budget.
For further information: Source: Marc-Olivier Fritsch, chargé de communications, Direction d'arrondissement, Division des communications et des relations avec les citoyens, Arrondissement de Saint-Laurent, [email protected]; Information: Marc-Olivier Fritsch, Media lines: 438 368-3318 or 514 229-1673
