Arctic Spas named EY Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2019 Prairies winner

"This isn't Arctic Spas' first time competing — they've been winners in the program before and we're excited to celebrate their achievements again," says Rob Jolley, EY Entrepreneur Of The Year Prairies Program Director. "Since winning the Prairies Manufacturing category 14 years ago, Darcy, Dennis and Brent have sanctioned a complete redesign of their product line, including revamping the spa body components, and rethinking manufacturing processes and logistic systems to improve customer lead time delivery."

Ambition is second nature for Darcy, Dennis and Brent whose vision for the future of the company meant creating new technologies that didn't already exist to build the equipment they needed to support leading manufacturing methods and innovative product designs.

Arctic Spas is now an internationally recognized brand with significant market share. Today, products are sold in 125 stores across 26 countries. And, while North America remains their largest market, Darcy, Dennis and Brent are building strategies to expand their global reach.

"It's one thing to have the courage to start your own business and another entirely to reinvent an industry," says Jolley. "That ambition and drive to succeed is what set Darcy, Dennis and Brent apart in this year's competition. They continue to embody the entrepreneurial spirit of turning challenges into opportunities — recognizing that quality and productivity must be a differentiator, and that flexibility in operations is an ever-increasing necessity to continued success."



Under their leadership, Artic Spas also supports the community through a wide variety of sponsorships and philanthropic activities. These initiatives are rooted in family values, making employees feel more committed, empowered and included.

What's next?

As the Prairies region's EY Entrepreneur Of The Year 2019, Darcy, Dennis and Brent will compete with top entrepreneurs from the Pacific, Ontario, Québec and Atlantic regions for the national honour of EY Entrepreneur Of The Year 2019 Canada, to be presented at a gala celebration on 28 November 2019 in Toronto. In June 2020, Canada's EY Entrepreneur Of The Year 2019 will move to the world stage to compete with more than 50 country recipients for the title of EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year.

More information

Follow @EYCanada and #EOYPrairies on Twitter for the latest event updates. Visit ey.com/ca/EOY for more program details and a complete list of category finalists and gala dates in other regions.

The EY Entrepreneur Of The Year 2019 Prairies category award recipients:

Business-to-Business

Heavy Metal Equipment & Rentals | Camrose

Jesse van der Werf

Business-to-Consumer

Tank Traders | LaSalle

Marcel Vouriot

Communication Technology

SureCall Contact Centers Ltd. | Calgary

Desirée Bombenon

Emerging Entrepreneur

Attabotics | Calgary

Scott Gravelle

Energy Services

Sky Eye Measurement Inc. | Acheson

Richard Hansen

Manufacturing

Arctic Spas | Thorsby

Darcy Amendt, Dennis Kellner and Brent Macklin



Real Estate & Construction

Mid-West Group of Companies | Saskatoon

Ken Achs

Technology

Versett | Calgary

Doug van Spronsen

Young Entrepreneur

Sugarlash PRO | Edmonton

Courtney Buhler

About EY Entrepreneur Of The Year®

EY Entrepreneur Of The Year® is the world's most prestigious business awards program for entrepreneurs. The program makes a difference through the way it encourages entrepreneurial activity among those with potential and recognizes the contribution of people who inspire others with their vision, leadership and achievement. As the first and only truly global awards program of its kind, Entrepreneur Of The Year celebrates those who are building and leading successful, growing and dynamic businesses, recognizing them through regional, national and global awards programs in more than 145 cities in more than 60 countries. ey.com/ca/EOY

The 2019 Prairies independent judging panel consists of Brenda Nowakowski, Vice President Finance, JNE Welding; Kristi Cawthorn, CEO, Startec Compression & Process; Linda McCurdy, Director, President and CEO, K-Bro Linen Systems; Lorne Jacobson, Vice Chairman, TriWest Capital Partners; Marcela Mandeville, CEO, Alberta Women Entrepreneurs; Mike Fata, Founder, Manitoba Harvest Hemp Foods; and Tim Melton, Chairman, Melcor Developments.

This year's program national sponsors are The Globe and Mail Inc., ICI RDI, The TMX Group, Air Canada, Media One Creative and The Printing House Limited. Prairies regional sponsors are Canadian Western Bank and Captivate Networks.



About EY

EY is a global leader in assurance, tax, transaction and advisory services. The insights and quality services we deliver help build trust and confidence in the capital markets and in economies the world over. We develop outstanding leaders who team to deliver on our promises to all of our stakeholders. In so doing, we play a critical role in building a better working world for our people, for our clients and for our communities.

For more information, please visit ey.com/ca. Follow us on Twitter @EYCanada.

EY refers to the global organization, and may refer to one or more, of the member firms of Ernst & Young Global Limited, each of which is a separate legal entity. Ernst & Young Global Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, does not provide services to clients. Information about how EY collects and uses personal data and a description of the rights individuals have under data protection legislation are available via ey.com/privacy. For more information about our organization, please visit ey.com.

SOURCE EY (Ernst & Young)

For further information: Sarah Shields, sarah.shields@ca.ey.com, +1 604 891 8235; Victoria McQueen, victoria.mcqueen@ca.ey.com, +1 416 943 3141; Camille Larivière, camille.lariviere@ca.ey.com, +1 514 879 8021

Related Links

www.ey.com

