Appointment: Patrick Jutras to head advertising sales at Quebecor

MONTRÉAL, Sept. 3, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Pierre Karl Péladeau, President and CEO of Quebecor, is pleased to announce the appointment of Patrick Jutras to the position of Senior Vice-President and Chief Advertising Officer of Quebecor and TVA Group. He will oversee the Corporation's Advertising Network and further expand Quebecor's unique multiplatform advertising proposition, for the benefit of customers and advertisers.

Patrick Jutras will continue the transformation of the Corporation's business model as it shifts to 360° multiplatform solutions. In addition to Sales, two new business units will report to him: the marketing solutions and content production specialist unit headed by Robert Renaud and the data and digital performance expertise centre headed by Jean Péladeau.

"Thanks to the unparalleled breadth of our advertising offerings combined with convergence among our platforms and our digital strength, Quebecor will continue to stand out as leader for customers and advertisers," said Pierre Karl Péladeau.

Patrick Jutras' impressive track record includes nearly 15 years in key roles in developing and growing cross-platform sales at several Québec media organizations. Until recently he was Vice-President, Digital Business Development at Videotron. Patrick Jutras holds a bachelor's degree in business administration, marketing and international trade from Université du Québec à Montréal and a certificate from Harvard Law School.

About Quebecor

Quebecor, a Canadian leader in telecommunications, entertainment, news media and culture, is one of the best-performing integrated communications companies in the industry. Driven by their determination to deliver the best possible customer experience, all of Quebecor's subsidiaries and brands are differentiated by their high-quality, multiplatform, convergent products and services.

Québec-based Quebecor (TSX: QBR.A, QBR.B) employs more than 10,000 people in Canada.

A family business founded in 1950, Quebecor is strongly committed to the community. Every year, it actively supports more than 400 organizations in the vital fields of culture, health, education, the environment and entrepreneurship.

