Appointment of Dr. Stanley Vollant to Santé Québec Board of Directors: At the Crossroads Towards Improved Access for All

WENDAKE, QC, May 22, 2024 /CNW/ - The First Nations of Quebec and Labrador Health and Social Services Commission (FNQLHSSC) is proud of the appointment of Dr. Stanley Vollant, Public Health Physician Advisor for the FNQLHSSC, to the Board of Directors of Santé Québec, the new state-owned corporation that aims to improve access to the health and social services system as well as the patient experience. His vast experience and knowledge of First Peoples will benefit all Quebec society and will undoubtedly help Santé Québec to achieve this objective.

"I am ready to take on this new challenge in collaboration with the other members of the Board of Directors, and I look forward to the positive changes that I will be able to assist in bringing about for the benefit of the entire population while giving my First Nations brothers and sisters a voice," said Stanley Vollant.

"This nomination means an important step towards exercising our self-determination in health and social services by giving a voice to our people and ensuring that the priorities are also developed on First Nations' worldview," added Derek Montour, President of the FNQLHSSC Board of Directors.

Santé Québec Board of Directors is made up of 15 members, as provided for in the Act respecting the governance of state-owned enterprises and the Loi sur la gouvernance du système de santé et de services sociaux.

