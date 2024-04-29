This brand-new role will ensure the growth of the firm's mobility team and offering

TORONTO, April 29, 2024 /CNW/ - CIMA+, one of Canada's largest privately-owned consulting engineering firms, is pleased to announce the nomination of Ali Hadayeghi as National Vice President, Mobility. Dr. Hadayeghi joined CIMA+ in 2009 and is a licensed professional engineer in the provinces of Ontario, Alberta, Manitoba and Saskatchewan. He holds a Ph.D. in Transportation Engineering and a Master of Applied Science in Transportation Engineering from the University of Toronto, as well as a Bachelor of Civil Engineering from Ryerson University.

Ali will lead the development of CIMA+'s Mobility offering nationally, excluding the Quebec province. This new role is critical to the firm's growth and development strategy. Dr. Hadayeghi will lead the teams dedicated to transport planning and mobility studies and propose innovative solutions in traffic engineering, active transportation, road safety, and transport planning. This strategic role will help strengthen CIMA+'s commitment to building a better and more sustainable future for all, while supporting the growth of our mobility teams across Canada.

"Ali's leadership is truly recognized in our team and with our clients, which is one of the reasons why he will be a successful driver of this new role," says Suzanne Demeules, Executive Vice President, Transportation. "In a context where Canada is developing sustainable mobility solutions on a national scale, it is important for CIMA+ to be at the forefront of the country's innovative projects and to provide ongoing support to our clients regarding transportation. I do not doubt that Ali is the right person to lead our teams to achieve our objectives."

About CIMA+

CIMA+ provides a variety of consulting engineering services, namely in the areas of buildings, infrastructure, transportation, energy and resources, project management, communication systems, and the environment. The search for excellence has been part of our DNA since our founding in 1990, and our teams draw on decades of experience acquired across Canada to deliver quality projects that meet our clients' expectations. This commitment has allowed CIMA+ to rank among the largest private consulting engineering firms in the country. Today, with over 30 offices across Canada, CIMA+ employs more than 3,000, most of whom share ownership in the company.

At CIMA+, we believe that our job aims at improving the lives of those around us. Sustainable solutions inspired by engineering help meet the many challenges of today and tomorrow. Because when you engineer for people, you also engineer for a better world.

For more information, please visit www.cima.ca

