Applying online for a Social Insurance Number is the quickest option for international students and workers ahead of the winter season Français

News provided by

Employment and Social Development Canada

15 Dec, 2023, 13:13 ET

GATINEAU, QC, Dec. 15, 2023 /CNW/ - The Social Insurance Number (SIN) is integral to life in Canada. This 9-digit number is fundamental to working and accessing Government of Canada programs and services. Each year, Service Canada sees an increase in demand for SIN applications in the summer and in the winter from international students and temporary foreign workers.

As international students and workers arrive, Service Canada encourages them to apply for a SIN online. It is a quick and convenient option and applicants can view their SIN via My Service Canada Account within 5 days. Applicants will also receive their SIN by mail within 10 business days from the date the application was submitted.

Students and others who need help to apply for their SIN can participate in a SIN clinic, held in a post-secondary institution or community organization. Clinics provide in-person support to those who cannot complete their application online or visit a Service Canada Centre or a Scheduled Outreach Site. Since September 1, 2023, Service Canada held more than 280 SIN clinics and has helped more than 9,000 international students and workers. More clinics are scheduled across the country in the coming weeks.

Service Canada has made it even easier for new arrivals to obtain their SIN quickly through in-person SIN application services at the Toronto Pearson International Airport.  This service is also offered in other select airports during peak seasons, including the Montréal-Pierre Elliot Trudeau International Airport, the Vancouver International Airport, the Calgary International Airport, the Edmonton International Airport and the Halifax Stanfield International Airport. International students and workers entering Canada in any of these airports should look out for a Service Canada counter.    

Quote 

"Leaving your home country to work or study in Canada can be an exciting and stressful experience, and Service Canada is here to make that transition easier for you. If you are eligible to work in Canada, one of the first things you need is a Social Insurance Number. Your employer can participate in one of our SIN clinics, which are available virtually or in-person—or look for Service Canada at the airport when you land."

– Minister of Citizens' Services, Terry Beech

Quick Facts
  • Service Canada will process the Social Insurance Number within 5 business days if the online application is complete with all required documents. Once the application is processed, the Social Insurance Number will show up on the client's My Service Canada Account.
  • 90% of online SIN applications are processed within 5 business days.
  • Applicants can also apply by mail or in person at one of more than 300 Service Canada Centres across the country.
Associated Links

Upcoming SIN clinics for international students
Apply for a Social Insurance Number
Who needs a SIN
Protecting your SIN
Sign in or Register for My Service Canada Account
Social Insurance Number in MSCA 

Follow us on X (Twitter)

Upcoming SIN clinics for international students

Alberta

Date

City

Event Location

January 3, 2024

Medicine Hat

Medicine Hat College

January 4, 2024

Edmonton

Northern Alberta Institute of Technology

January 5, 2024

Calgary

University of Calgary

January 12, 2024

Calgary

University of Calgary

British Columbia

Date

City

Event Location

January 11, 2024

Victoria

University of Victoria

Manitoba

Date

City

Event Location

January 12, 2024

Winnipeg

University of Manitoba

Nova Scotia

Date

City

Event Location

January 11, 2024

Halifax

Saint-Mary's University, Library

January 16, 2024

Wolfville

Acadia University, Wong International Centre

January 17, 2024

Wolfville

Acadia University, Wong International Centre

Ontario

Date

City

Event Location

December 18, 2023

Brantford

Conestoga College

December 18, 2023

Guelph

Conestoga College

December 18, 2023

Kingston

Kingston Service Canada Centre

December 18, 2023

Kitchener

Conestoga College – Doon Campus

December 18, 2023

Mississauga

Ontario Khalsa Darbar

December 18, 2023

Windsor

University of Windsor

December 19, 2023

Kingston

Kingston Service Canada Centre

December 19, 2023

Waterloo

Conestoga College – Waterloo Campus

December 19, 2023

Windsor

University of Windsor

December 20, 2023

Kingston

Kingston Service Canada Centre

December 20, 2023

Kitchener

Kitchener Service Canada Centre

December 20, 2023

Windsor

University of Windsor

December 21, 2023

Kingston

Kingston Service Canada Centre

December 22, 2023

Kingston

Kingston Service Canada Centre

December 22, 2023

Windsor

University of Windsor

December 29, 2023

Timmins

Timmins Service Canada Centre

January 2, 2024

Kingston

Kingston Service Canada Centre

January 2, 2024

Kitchener

Conestoga College – Doon Campus

January 2, 2024

Sarnia

Lambton College

January 2, 2024

Timmins

Timmins Service Canada Centre

January 3, 2024

Kingston

Kingston Service Canada Centre

January 3, 2024

Waterloo

Conestoga College – Waterloo Campus

January 4, 2024

Brockville

Brockville Service Canada Centre

January 4, 2024

Guelph

Conestoga College

January 4, 2024

Kingston

Kingston Service Canada Centre

January 4, 2024

Kitchener

Conestoga College – Doon Campus

January 4, 2024

Kitchener

Kitchener Service Canada Centre

January 4, 2024

Windsor

University of Windsor

January 5, 2024

Brantford

Conestoga College

January 5, 2024

Kingston

Kingston Service Canada Centre

January 5, 2024

Sudbury

Cambrian College

January 5, 2024

Timmins

Timmins Service Canada Centre

January 5, 2024

Waterloo

Conestoga College – Waterloo Campus

January 5, 2024

Windsor

University of Windsor

January 8, 2024

Kingston

Kingston Service Canada Centre

January 8, 2024

Kingston

St. Lawrence College

January 8, 2024

Timmins

Timmins Service Canada Centre

January 8, 2024

Windsor

University of Windsor

January 9, 2024

Kingston

Kingston Service Canada Centre

January 9, 2024

Kingston

St. Lawrence College

January 9, 2024

Windsor

University of Windsor

January 10, 2024

Kingston

Kingston Service Canada Centre

January 10, 2024

Sudbury

Laurentian University

January 11, 2024

Brantford

Wilfred Laurier University

January 11, 2024

Kingston

Kingston Service Canada Centre

January 12, 2024

Kingston

Kingston Service Canada Centre

January 16, 2024

Waterloo

University of Waterloo

SOURCE Employment and Social Development Canada

For further information: For media enquiries, please contact: Erik Nosaluk, Director of Communications, Office of the Minister of Citizens' Services, Terry Beech, [email protected]; Media Relations Office, Employment and Social Development Canada, 819-994-5559, [email protected]

Organization Profile

Employment and Social Development Canada