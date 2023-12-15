Applying online for a Social Insurance Number is the quickest option for international students and workers ahead of the winter season Français
GATINEAU, QC, Dec. 15, 2023 /CNW/ - The Social Insurance Number (SIN) is integral to life in Canada. This 9-digit number is fundamental to working and accessing Government of Canada programs and services. Each year, Service Canada sees an increase in demand for SIN applications in the summer and in the winter from international students and temporary foreign workers.
As international students and workers arrive, Service Canada encourages them to apply for a SIN online. It is a quick and convenient option and applicants can view their SIN via My Service Canada Account within 5 days. Applicants will also receive their SIN by mail within 10 business days from the date the application was submitted.
Students and others who need help to apply for their SIN can participate in a SIN clinic, held in a post-secondary institution or community organization. Clinics provide in-person support to those who cannot complete their application online or visit a Service Canada Centre or a Scheduled Outreach Site. Since September 1, 2023, Service Canada held more than 280 SIN clinics and has helped more than 9,000 international students and workers. More clinics are scheduled across the country in the coming weeks.
Service Canada has made it even easier for new arrivals to obtain their SIN quickly through in-person SIN application services at the Toronto Pearson International Airport. This service is also offered in other select airports during peak seasons, including the Montréal-Pierre Elliot Trudeau International Airport, the Vancouver International Airport, the Calgary International Airport, the Edmonton International Airport and the Halifax Stanfield International Airport. International students and workers entering Canada in any of these airports should look out for a Service Canada counter.
"Leaving your home country to work or study in Canada can be an exciting and stressful experience, and Service Canada is here to make that transition easier for you. If you are eligible to work in Canada, one of the first things you need is a Social Insurance Number. Your employer can participate in one of our SIN clinics, which are available virtually or in-person—or look for Service Canada at the airport when you land."
– Minister of Citizens' Services, Terry Beech
- Service Canada will process the Social Insurance Number within 5 business days if the online application is complete with all required documents. Once the application is processed, the Social Insurance Number will show up on the client's My Service Canada Account.
- 90% of online SIN applications are processed within 5 business days.
- Applicants can also apply by mail or in person at one of more than 300 Service Canada Centres across the country.
Upcoming SIN clinics for international students
Alberta
|
Date
|
City
|
Event Location
|
January 3, 2024
|
Medicine Hat
|
Medicine Hat College
|
January 4, 2024
|
Edmonton
|
Northern Alberta Institute of Technology
|
January 5, 2024
|
Calgary
|
University of Calgary
|
January 12, 2024
|
Calgary
|
University of Calgary
British Columbia
|
Date
|
City
|
Event Location
|
January 11, 2024
|
Victoria
|
University of Victoria
Manitoba
|
Date
|
City
|
Event Location
|
January 12, 2024
|
Winnipeg
|
University of Manitoba
Nova Scotia
|
Date
|
City
|
Event Location
|
January 11, 2024
|
Halifax
|
Saint-Mary's University, Library
|
January 16, 2024
|
Wolfville
|
Acadia University, Wong International Centre
|
January 17, 2024
|
Wolfville
|
Acadia University, Wong International Centre
Ontario
|
Date
|
City
|
Event Location
|
December 18, 2023
|
Brantford
|
Conestoga College
|
December 18, 2023
|
Guelph
|
Conestoga College
|
December 18, 2023
|
Kingston
|
Kingston Service Canada Centre
|
December 18, 2023
|
Kitchener
|
Conestoga College – Doon Campus
|
December 18, 2023
|
Mississauga
|
Ontario Khalsa Darbar
|
December 18, 2023
|
Windsor
|
University of Windsor
|
December 19, 2023
|
Kingston
|
Kingston Service Canada Centre
|
December 19, 2023
|
Waterloo
|
Conestoga College – Waterloo Campus
|
December 19, 2023
|
Windsor
|
University of Windsor
|
December 20, 2023
|
Kingston
|
Kingston Service Canada Centre
|
December 20, 2023
|
Kitchener
|
Kitchener Service Canada Centre
|
December 20, 2023
|
Windsor
|
University of Windsor
|
December 21, 2023
|
Kingston
|
Kingston Service Canada Centre
|
December 22, 2023
|
Kingston
|
Kingston Service Canada Centre
|
December 22, 2023
|
Windsor
|
University of Windsor
|
December 29, 2023
|
Timmins
|
Timmins Service Canada Centre
|
January 2, 2024
|
Kingston
|
Kingston Service Canada Centre
|
January 2, 2024
|
Kitchener
|
Conestoga College – Doon Campus
|
January 2, 2024
|
Sarnia
|
Lambton College
|
January 2, 2024
|
Timmins
|
Timmins Service Canada Centre
|
January 3, 2024
|
Kingston
|
Kingston Service Canada Centre
|
January 3, 2024
|
Waterloo
|
Conestoga College – Waterloo Campus
|
January 4, 2024
|
Brockville
|
Brockville Service Canada Centre
|
January 4, 2024
|
Guelph
|
Conestoga College
|
January 4, 2024
|
Kingston
|
Kingston Service Canada Centre
|
January 4, 2024
|
Kitchener
|
Conestoga College – Doon Campus
|
January 4, 2024
|
Kitchener
|
Kitchener Service Canada Centre
|
January 4, 2024
|
Windsor
|
University of Windsor
|
January 5, 2024
|
Brantford
|
Conestoga College
|
January 5, 2024
|
Kingston
|
Kingston Service Canada Centre
|
January 5, 2024
|
Sudbury
|
Cambrian College
|
January 5, 2024
|
Timmins
|
Timmins Service Canada Centre
|
January 5, 2024
|
Waterloo
|
Conestoga College – Waterloo Campus
|
January 5, 2024
|
Windsor
|
University of Windsor
|
January 8, 2024
|
Kingston
|
Kingston Service Canada Centre
|
January 8, 2024
|
Kingston
|
St. Lawrence College
|
January 8, 2024
|
Timmins
|
Timmins Service Canada Centre
|
January 8, 2024
|
Windsor
|
University of Windsor
|
January 9, 2024
|
Kingston
|
Kingston Service Canada Centre
|
January 9, 2024
|
Kingston
|
St. Lawrence College
|
January 9, 2024
|
Windsor
|
University of Windsor
|
January 10, 2024
|
Kingston
|
Kingston Service Canada Centre
|
January 10, 2024
|
Sudbury
|
Laurentian University
|
January 11, 2024
|
Brantford
|
Wilfred Laurier University
|
January 11, 2024
|
Kingston
|
Kingston Service Canada Centre
|
January 12, 2024
|
Kingston
|
Kingston Service Canada Centre
|
January 16, 2024
|
Waterloo
|
University of Waterloo
