GATINEAU, QC, Dec. 15, 2023 /CNW/ - The Social Insurance Number (SIN) is integral to life in Canada. This 9-digit number is fundamental to working and accessing Government of Canada programs and services. Each year, Service Canada sees an increase in demand for SIN applications in the summer and in the winter from international students and temporary foreign workers.

As international students and workers arrive, Service Canada encourages them to apply for a SIN online. It is a quick and convenient option and applicants can view their SIN via My Service Canada Account within 5 days. Applicants will also receive their SIN by mail within 10 business days from the date the application was submitted.

Students and others who need help to apply for their SIN can participate in a SIN clinic, held in a post-secondary institution or community organization. Clinics provide in-person support to those who cannot complete their application online or visit a Service Canada Centre or a Scheduled Outreach Site. Since September 1, 2023, Service Canada held more than 280 SIN clinics and has helped more than 9,000 international students and workers. More clinics are scheduled across the country in the coming weeks.

Service Canada has made it even easier for new arrivals to obtain their SIN quickly through in-person SIN application services at the Toronto Pearson International Airport. This service is also offered in other select airports during peak seasons, including the Montréal-Pierre Elliot Trudeau International Airport, the Vancouver International Airport, the Calgary International Airport, the Edmonton International Airport and the Halifax Stanfield International Airport. International students and workers entering Canada in any of these airports should look out for a Service Canada counter.

Quote

"Leaving your home country to work or study in Canada can be an exciting and stressful experience, and Service Canada is here to make that transition easier for you. If you are eligible to work in Canada, one of the first things you need is a Social Insurance Number. Your employer can participate in one of our SIN clinics, which are available virtually or in-person—or look for Service Canada at the airport when you land."

– Minister of Citizens' Services, Terry Beech

Quick Facts

Service Canada will process the Social Insurance Number within 5 business days if the online application is complete with all required documents. Once the application is processed, the Social Insurance Number will show up on the client's My Service Canada Account.

Applicants can also apply by mail or in person at one of more than 300 Service Canada Centres across the country.

Alberta

Date City Event Location January 3, 2024 Medicine Hat Medicine Hat College January 4, 2024 Edmonton Northern Alberta Institute of Technology January 5, 2024 Calgary University of Calgary January 12, 2024 Calgary University of Calgary

British Columbia

Date City Event Location January 11, 2024 Victoria University of Victoria

Manitoba

Date City Event Location January 12, 2024 Winnipeg University of Manitoba

Nova Scotia

Date City Event Location January 11, 2024 Halifax Saint-Mary's University, Library January 16, 2024 Wolfville Acadia University, Wong International Centre January 17, 2024 Wolfville Acadia University, Wong International Centre

Ontario

Date City Event Location December 18, 2023 Brantford Conestoga College December 18, 2023 Guelph Conestoga College December 18, 2023 Kingston Kingston Service Canada Centre December 18, 2023 Kitchener Conestoga College – Doon Campus December 18, 2023 Mississauga Ontario Khalsa Darbar December 18, 2023 Windsor University of Windsor December 19, 2023 Kingston Kingston Service Canada Centre December 19, 2023 Waterloo Conestoga College – Waterloo Campus December 19, 2023 Windsor University of Windsor December 20, 2023 Kingston Kingston Service Canada Centre December 20, 2023 Kitchener Kitchener Service Canada Centre December 20, 2023 Windsor University of Windsor December 21, 2023 Kingston Kingston Service Canada Centre December 22, 2023 Kingston Kingston Service Canada Centre December 22, 2023 Windsor University of Windsor December 29, 2023 Timmins Timmins Service Canada Centre January 2, 2024 Kingston Kingston Service Canada Centre January 2, 2024 Kitchener Conestoga College – Doon Campus January 2, 2024 Sarnia Lambton College January 2, 2024 Timmins Timmins Service Canada Centre January 3, 2024 Kingston Kingston Service Canada Centre January 3, 2024 Waterloo Conestoga College – Waterloo Campus January 4, 2024 Brockville Brockville Service Canada Centre January 4, 2024 Guelph Conestoga College January 4, 2024 Kingston Kingston Service Canada Centre January 4, 2024 Kitchener Conestoga College – Doon Campus January 4, 2024 Kitchener Kitchener Service Canada Centre January 4, 2024 Windsor University of Windsor January 5, 2024 Brantford Conestoga College January 5, 2024 Kingston Kingston Service Canada Centre January 5, 2024 Sudbury Cambrian College January 5, 2024 Timmins Timmins Service Canada Centre January 5, 2024 Waterloo Conestoga College – Waterloo Campus January 5, 2024 Windsor University of Windsor January 8, 2024 Kingston Kingston Service Canada Centre January 8, 2024 Kingston St. Lawrence College January 8, 2024 Timmins Timmins Service Canada Centre January 8, 2024 Windsor University of Windsor January 9, 2024 Kingston Kingston Service Canada Centre January 9, 2024 Kingston St. Lawrence College January 9, 2024 Windsor University of Windsor January 10, 2024 Kingston Kingston Service Canada Centre January 10, 2024 Sudbury Laurentian University January 11, 2024 Brantford Wilfred Laurier University January 11, 2024 Kingston Kingston Service Canada Centre January 12, 2024 Kingston Kingston Service Canada Centre January 16, 2024 Waterloo University of Waterloo

SOURCE Employment and Social Development Canada

