Applications open for Ontario Science Centre's 2021 Weston Youth Innovation Award

Established in 2008, the annual award is funded by the Weston Family Foundation to support and encourage young people between 14-18 years of age to pursue science, technology and innovation in order to make a positive impact in the world. The award includes substantial cash prizes: $15,000 for first place, $8,500 for second place and $3,500 each for up to three finalists.

"Inspiring young people to pursue knowledge and a lifelong love of learning is at the heart of what we do every day at the Science Centre. That's why we are always impressed by young Canadian innovators who use science and technical know-how in their research to make a difference in so many areas of our lives, from health care to the environment," said Dr. Paul Kortenaar, PhD, CEO of Ontario Science Centre. "We can't wait to see what submissions we receive, especially this year, as young people have shown flexibility, creativity and resourcefulness throughout the pandemic."

Past winners have come from across Canada, honoured for developing a digital device to measure kidney data, solutions to clean up raw sewage from contaminated waterways and building a portable shelter for people facing homelessness. Take a look at the accomplishments of this year's winners .

"The Weston Youth Innovation Award was created to celebrate and elevate young innovators across Canada," said Emma Adamo, Director, Weston Family Foundation. "Scientific innovation is more important than ever as we address the challenges we face. Our Foundation is delighted to support this award to spark curiosity and to encourage scientific discovery that will improve the well-being of Canadians."

The Ontario Science Centre will accept award submissions until February 12, 2021. An external jury will select the winners in April 2021. Detailed information about the Weston Youth Innovation Award, including past recipients, can be found at www.OntarioScienceCentre.ca/InnovationAward.

About the Weston Youth Innovation Award

The Weston Youth Innovation Award was established in 2008 to encourage and recognize young Canadian innovators. It was named in recognition of the Weston Family Foundation's $15 million lead gift to the Ontario Science Centre's Agents of Change initiative. This national award builds on the Foundation's longstanding tradition of support for scientific education and research in Canada.

About the Ontario Science Centre

Guided by our mission to inspire passion for the human adventure of discovery, the Ontario Science Centre strives to be a global leader in lifelong learning, a vital link in Ontario's education and innovation ecosystems and a convener of public dialogue about technology, science and society. The Centre has welcomed more than 54 million visitors since opening as a Centennial project in 1969, pioneering an interactive approach now adopted by science centres around the world. An agency of the Government of Ontario, the Centre relies on funding from the province, as well as donations from generous individuals, corporations and foundations that share the Centre's vision to contribute to a more curious, creative and resilient world. Learn more at OntarioScienceCentre.ca.

About the Weston Family Foundation



At the Weston Family Foundation (formerly The W. Garfield Weston Foundation), more than 60 years of philanthropy has taught us that there's a relationship between healthy landscapes and healthy people. That's why we champion world-class health research and innovation with the same passion that we support initiatives to protect and restore biodiversity on our unique landscapes. We take a collaborative approach to philanthropy, working alongside forward-thinking partners to advance Canada and create lasting impacts. We aspire to do more than provide funding, as we enable others to find transformational ways to improve the well-being of Canadians.

