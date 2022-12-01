OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 1, 2022 /CNW/ - Seeing a dental care professional is important not only for oral health, but for overall health. In Canada, a third of people do not have dental insurance, leaving many unable to visit an oral health professional to get the dental care they need.

That is why today, the Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, Minister of National Revenue, and the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Health, are taking action to help those who need it most to access dental care by announcing that applications for the new interim Canada Dental Benefit are now open. The Canada Dental Benefit will give eligible families up-front, direct payments of up to $650 a year per eligible child under 12 for two years (up to $1,300) to support the costs of dental care services.

In order to access the benefit, applicants must meet all of the following criteria:

They have a child or children under 12 as of December 1, 2022 and are currently receiving the Canada Child Benefit (CCB) for that child;

and are currently receiving the Canada Child Benefit (CCB) for that child; They have an adjusted family net income of less than $90,000 ;

; Their child does not have access to private dental insurance;

They have filed their 2021 tax return; and

They have had or will have out of pocket expenses for their child's dental care services incurred between October 1, 2022 and June 30, 2023 , for which the costs are not fully covered or reimbursed by another dental program provided by any level of government.

The CRA is leveraging its experience in administering essential benefits to Canadians to deliver a smooth, secure and user-friendly application process on behalf of the Government of Canada. Eligible parents can apply for the Canada Dental Benefit quickly and easily through their CRA My Account. Those who apply online and are signed up for direct deposit could receive their payment within 5 business days. Those who are unable to apply online can call our new dedicated phone line at 1-800-715-8836 to complete their application with an agent.

Parents and guardians will need to keep the receipts for the dental care services that their child received with the benefit for 6 years in case the CRA contacts them to validate eligibility. Applicants that are found to be ineligible for the benefit during the verification processes will be required to repay the benefit they received.

By delivering targeted financial support to those who need it most, the new interim Canada Dental Benefit represents just one of the ways that the Government of Canada is working to make life more affordable for families in Canada.

"We are excited to open applications for the new interim Canada Dental Benefit and deliver on the Government of Canada's commitment to make life more affordable by helping families access the dental care they need. Our simple and secure application process will help Canadians get their payments quickly and easily."

- The Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, Canada's Minister of National Revenue

"As of today, nearly 500,000 children who could be eligible for this benefit can start caring for their smiles. With the Canada Dental Benefit, eligible families are empowered to feel more confident in being able to afford getting their children the oral health care they need. As we continue our work on the long-term Canada-wide dental care program, we look forward to seeing brighter and healthier smiles across the country!"

-The Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Canada's Minister of Health

"The Canadian Dental Association welcomes today's launch of the Canada Dental Benefit, which will help more children across Canada get the dental care they need to have healthy teeth, mouths, and smiles. Oral health is a vital part of overall health and visiting the dentist regularly as a child can make a lifetime of difference for a person's oral health. As the federal government moves forward with its historic investment in enhancing access to dental care, we look forward to collaborating with them on this and future initiatives."

-Dr. Aaron Burry, Chief Executive Officer, Canadian Dental Association

"Today's announcement on the Canada Dental Benefit will be remembered for generations. Dental hygienists have consistently called for increased access to preventive oral health care for children, and this government commitment does that."

– Ondina Love, Chief Executive Officer, Canadian Dental Hygienists Association

This is the first stage of the Government's plan to improve dental care for Canadians in families with an adjusted net income under $90,000 . It allows children under 12 who do not have access to private dental care insurance to get the dental care they need while the Government develops a comprehensive, long-term national dental care program.

. It allows children under 12 who do not have access to private dental care insurance to get the dental care they need while the Government develops a comprehensive, long-term national dental care program. Taxpayers can also securely access CRA My Account from their My Service Canada Account without having to sign in again or revalidate their identity. The link will take them directly to CRA My Account within a single secure session.

When applying, applicants should have the following information close by as they will be required to provide:

the name, address and telephone number of their child or children's dental care professional;



the name, address and telephone number of their employer and their spouse's or common-law partner's employer; and



the date (or expected date) of their child or children's dental appointment.

The CRA will use its full suite of existing compliance tools to verify an applicant's identity and eligibility, including an up-front verification of the applicant's income, child's age, and family relationship and confirmation that they are in receipt of the Canada Child Benefit for that child.

