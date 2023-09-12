New easy-to-use application process for FedDev Ontario funding is now available

WATERLOO, ON , Sept. 12, 2023 /CNW/ - As one of seven regional economic development agencies across Canada, the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario (FedDev Ontario) works with industry and community leaders, business owners, entrepreneurs, and organizations to help them reach their potential and create new possibilities across the region. FedDev Ontario's strategic investments have made a significant difference for the competitiveness, innovation, and diversity of southern Ontario's economy.

Today, the Honourable Filomena Tassi, Minister responsible for FedDev Ontario, announced the launch of a new, easy-to-use application process. It makes applying for funding easier, and more predictable for clients and will help ensure investments are available to those who need them to continue growing. Applications for funding will now be accepted three times per year (fall, winter and spring). This fall intake is open until November 7.

Funding is available for businesses to grow, innovate, and diversify so they can launch new products, compete in a changing marketplace, or reach new customers. Not-for-profit and community economic development organizations can also apply for funding to support businesses, grow economic networks, and strengthen the economic resilience of our communities. Further information on the types of projects that are eligible to receive funding, can be found here. Details on information sessions being offered to walk through the new process can be found here.

With this new client-centric process, the Government of Canada through FedDev Ontario will to continue to invest in key economic opportunities that support a green, inclusive, and globally competitive southern Ontario. For additional information about FedDev Ontario and the supports available for businesses and organizations, please visit the website, call 1-866-593-5505 or email at [email protected]. Indigenous businesses and organizations are encouraged to contact the Agency's experienced and dedicated team at [email protected] for help with navigating available programming and services.

Quotes

"FedDev Ontario wants to help people reach their potential and unlock new possibilities. The new application process will make it much easier and more streamlined for businesses and organizations to apply for funding. Over this past year, I've had the opportunity to meet with business owners, industry, and community leaders who wanted an easier application process. We heard them and we are delivering. We will continue to invest in the people who are growing businesses across Ontario."

- The Honourable Filomena Tassi, Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario

Quick Facts

Since 2015, FedDev Ontario has invested over $2.5 billion in more than 3,000 projects across southern Ontario , leveraging an additional $3.7 billion in investment in the economy, and supporting over 190,000 jobs.

in more than 3,000 projects across southern , leveraging an additional in investment in the economy, and supporting over 190,000 jobs. FedDev Ontario will be hosting technical briefings with stakeholders at the start of each timed intake. The first webinars will take place on September 19 , 20 and 21.

, 20 and 21. Applicants who submitted a project under the previous process do not need to re-apply.

Projects supported will capitalize on economic strength, innovation and diversity. Areas of focus include

projects that can contribute to emissions reductions and create sustainable jobs; projects led by high-potential firms in cutting-edge sectors (e.g., artificial intelligence, life sciences and digital technologies); and projects that support change in traditional sectors, develop new sectors and ensure there are opportunities for years to come.

For further information: Contacts: Edward Hutchinson, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario, [email protected]; FedDev Ontario Media Relations, [email protected]