Anthony Cappello selected to represent Canada in Para taekwondo at Lima 2019 Parapan Am Games

"It is always a huge honour to represent your country," said Cappello. "There are tons of emotions running through me – I am ecstatic, nervous, honoured, and most of all ready. This announcement means a lot to me and my family. You train so hard to get to this moment and I just want to show what Para athletes can do in taekwondo and walk away from this competition smiling."

The 28-year-old Cappello is the country's top Para taekwondo athlete, winning a silver medal at the world championships earlier this year in his category. The Montreal resident, who is also a two-time national champion, is currently ranked No. 3 in the world. He competes in the men's 61kg weight class in the K43 classification.

"Congratulations to Anthony for being selected to compete for Canada in Lima!" said Stephanie Dixon, chef de mission of the Canadian Parapan Am Team. "Anthony is one of the best athletes in the world in his sport and we are so excited to officially welcome him to the Canadian team. I can't wait to watch Para taekwondo at the Parapan Am Games for the first time and cheer him on to a great performance."

Para taekwondo action will take place at the tail end of the Games, on August 30 and 31.

LIMA 2019 PARAPAN AM GAMES PARA TAEKWONDO TEAM

NAME HOMETOWN AGE Anthony Cappello Saint-Constant, Que. 28

The Lima 2019 Parapan American Games will run from August 23 to September 1 in Peru and will surpass Toronto 2015 as the largest Parapan Am Games ever with a record 1,850 athletes set to participate. Canada is expecting to send a team of approximately 152 athletes and competition partners in 13 sports. The Canadian Paralympic Committee will announce the official full team heading to the Games later this summer.

About Canadian Paralympic Committee: Paralympic.ca

About Taekwondo Canada: Taekwondo-Canada.com

SOURCE Canadian Paralympic Committee (Sponsorships)

For further information: MEDIA CONTACTS: Nicole Watts, Manager, Public Relations, Canadian Paralympic Committee, nwatts@paralympic.ca or 613-569-4333 x262; Chris Dornan, Communications, Media and Public Relations, Taekwondo Canada, cdornan@taekwondo-canada.com

Related Links

http://paralympic.ca/

