MONTRÉAL, June 14, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - L'Oréal Canada, Canada's leading cosmetics company and leader in the beauty-tech space, selected three startups that will develop a proof-of-concept to offer innovation solutions to the company's leading brands.

Answerable ( Toronto, ON ) is reinventing customer engagement to ensure no question goes unanswered and customers are not ignored. DailyKarma ( Los Angeles, CA ) helps brands create impact and increase sales through donations when consumers checkout online. Trufan ( Toronto, ON ) provides organizations with audience intelligence solutions focused on generating, segmenting and activating first and third parties.

The three selected startups will also have the opportunity to present their solutions during a pitch event organized by L'Oréal Group with Station F in Paris, the world's largest startup campus.

"The jury had a hard time deciding on the selection since the ten startups who pitched today offered innovations aligned with our goal of revolutionizing the world of beauty. We were fortunate to have an all-woman jury representing different sectors within the L'Oréal Group. We are also very pleased that these startups will pitch for our corporate accelerator program in Station F in Paris" explains Robert Beredo, CDO of L'Oréal Canada.

Ten startups presented innovative solutions to transform the world of beauty during a virtual pitch event organized on June 8 and open only to L'Oréal employees. Almost 160 people attended this event and gave their coup de coeur to DailyKarma .

L'Oréal Canada 2021 Open Innovation Program is developed by Bonjour Startup Montreal, which will support startups and L'Oréal Canada in the next stages of collaboration.

L'Oréal Canada is a wholly owned subsidiary of the L'Oréal Group, the largest cosmetics company in the world. Headquartered in Montreal, the company had sales of $1.18 billion in 2020 and employs more than 1,450 people. L'Oréal Canada holds a portfolio of 36 brands encompassing all aspects of beauty and is present across all distribution channels: mass market, department stores, salons, pharmacies, drugstores, and branded retail. L'Oréal Canada, whose operations are carbon neutral, supports the L'Oréal Foundation's programs such as L'Oréal-UNESCO For Women in Science, which has promoted the advancement of women in science in Canada since 2003, Beauty for a better life, a social reintegration program in hairdressing for immigrant women since 2017. In 2019, the company launched the Women in Digital support program.

