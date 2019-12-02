Another QSR First - A&W Launches Plant-Based Nuggets in Canada

"We can't resist our new Plant-Based Nuggets and we can't wait for guests in Ontario and British Columbia to taste our delicious new nuggets for themselves," says Susan Senecal, President and Chief Executive Officer at A&W Canada. "Nuggets are fun to eat and fun to share and we think Canadians will be very impressed with our new plant-based nuggets for lunch, dinner or any time in between."

A&W's new Plant-Based Nuggets are made in Canada with plant-based ingredients like peas, wheat and fava beans. Guests can order 6 or 10 nuggets at a time, paired with one of A&W's dipping sauces: Barbecue, Sweet & Sour (both plant-based), Honey Mustard or Jalapeno Ranch. The Plant-Based Nuggets are also available in a Kids' Pack meal.

Lightlife—which is owned by Greenleaf Foods, SPC, a subsidiary of Maple Leaf Foods Inc.—is a plant-based protein pioneer with a passion for putting plants at the centre of the plate. A&W and Lightlife collaborated to get the taste and texture of the nuggets just right and make them available for Canadians as quickly as possible. The result is a Plant-Based Nugget that's crispy, delicious and shareable any time of the day.

"We're thrilled to partner with A&W as they launch their first plant-based nugget on menu," said Dan Curtin, President and CEO of Greenleaf Foods, SPC. "A&W is an icon in the Canadian dining landscape, and we're excited for their guests to experience the taste, texture and satisfaction of Lightlife's plant-based nuggets."

A&W is on a journey to bring simple, natural ingredients to Canadians across the country. They launched their Ingredients Guarantee in 2013 and guests are thrilled about the changes they've made, including sourcing beef from cattle raised without artificial hormones or steroids and chicken raised without antibiotics; serving organic, Fairtrade coffee and root beer brewed with natural cane sugar and all-natural flavours; and providing delicious, innovative plant-based options.

About A&W

A&W Food Services of Canada Inc. is Canada's original and fastest growing quick service burger chain. It is 100 per cent Canadian owned and is one of the strongest brand names in the Canadian foodservice industry. A&W is the nation's second largest hamburger chain with more than 980 locations coast-to-coast. For more information, please visit www.aw.ca .

About Greenleaf Foods, SPC

Greenleaf Foods, SPC, is transforming plant-based protein with a wide array of delicious and innovative products that satisfy consumers interested in adding protein variety to their diets. Our leading brands include Lightlife® ("Lightlife") and Field Roast Grain Meat Co.™ ("Field Roast"). Together, these brands are delighting loyal, longtime fans and enticing new ones who never knew plant-based protein could taste so good. The Lightlife and Field Roast portfolios feature nearly 50 products and represent a leading market position in the refrigerated, plant-based protein category in the U.S. Greenleaf Foods, SPC is a wholly owned, independent subsidiary of Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSX:MFI).

SOURCE A&W Food Services of Canada Inc.

For further information: Jessica Trepanier, 416-805-0502, jessica.trepanier@smithcom.ca

Related Links

http://www.aw.ca/

