Another Path to Reconciliation: Haida Nation and British Columbia Reach Historic Recognition of Title

VANCOUVER, BC, Xʷməθkʷəy̓əm (Musqueam), Sḵwx̱wú7mesh (Squamish) and səl̓ilwətaɬ (Tsleil-Waututh), April 25, 2024 /CNW/ - The BC Treaty Commission congratulates the Haida Nation and the Government of British Columbia on a groundbreaking negotiated approach to title recognition. The introduction of the Haida Nation Recognition Amendment Act, 2024, marks a significant step towards recognizing and affirming Haida title through legislation.

The Treaty Commission and the negotiations framework have evolved and is flexible to support these types of innovative and unique agreements. The treaty negotiations framework facilitates the negotiation of treaties, agreements, and other constructive arrangements – consistent with the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples and new policy developments.

The recent Gaayhllxid • Gίihlagalgang "Rising Tide" Haida Title Lands Agreement, and this bold step to introduce provincial legislation recognizing Haida title throughout Haida Gwaii demonstrate that negotiations continue to be a strong pathway to advance reconciliation and recognition of Indigenous title, rights, and jurisdiction. These innovations also protect private lands and interests and promote peaceful coexistence throughout Haida Gwaii.

"This is a historic time. The Haida Nation has always been steadfast on charting their own title recognition and the Treaty Commission has been supporting their journey," says Chief Commissioner Celeste Haldane. "The negotiations process has evolved over the years, and we are seeing more and more innovative approaches to self-determined recognition of rights and title through various agreements and arrangements. The recognition of Haida title is consistent with the original intent of the BC Claims Task Force and its 19 recommendations, which has often been weighed down and blocked by government mandates. This legislation implements the original intent and purpose of the made-in-BC negotiations process and is long overdue."

In March, the Council of Haida Nation (CHN) and British Columbia achieved the Gaayhllxid • Gίihlagalgang "Rising Tide" Haida Title Lands Agreement .

achieved the In 2021, CHN and the governments of British Columbia and Canada signed the GayG̱ahlda "Changing Tide" Framework for Reconciliation agreement, setting out the process for ongoing negotiations.

and signed the agreement, setting out the process for ongoing negotiations. The Parties at the Haida negotiations table are engaging in tripartite reconciliation negotiations supported within the BC treaty negotiations framework. This agreement is not a treaty; the Haida Nation is negotiating their own self-determined recognition. The made-in-BC negotiations process was established for all First Nations to pursue similar independent paths to reconciliation.

