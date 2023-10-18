Annual Report highlights innovations advancing reconciliation and treaty negotiations

VANCOUVER, BC and Xʷməθkʷəy̓əm (Musqueam), Sḵwx̱wú7mesh (Squamish) and səl̓ilwətaɬ (Tsleil-Waututh) territories, Oct. 18, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, the BC Treaty Commission released its 2023 Annual Report focusing on negotiation updates, policy innovations and an informative feature on the Tsawwassen First Nation.

In the past year, negotiation momentum and dedicated efforts have resulted in significant progress including, s.87 tax-exemption reinstatement and continuance under modern treaties, advancement of innovative approaches at negotiation tables, and key discussions on the enforcement of First Nations laws.

There are four advanced treaty tables on the cusp of reaching key milestones to conclude negotiations. These will be the most comprehensive modern treaties to date, integrating all the recent policy achievements. In order to reach these collective milestones, and to further advance self-determination, self-government and reconciliation, a whole-of-government approach at all levels is necessary.

"The recent commitments of both governments to honourably uphold and successfully implement modern treaties, is a strong foundational signal to First Nations in current negotiations," says Chief Commissioner Celeste Haldane. "Modern treaties are adaptable living agreements grounded in recognition and nation-to-nation partnership – no more status quo, no more extinguishment," says Haldane.

Quick Facts:

In BC, there are eight Modern Treaty Nations implementing constitutionally-protected treaties with the governments of Canda and British Columbia . This year, each Modern Treaty Nation made decisions regarding s.87 tax-exemptions since the announcement of this policy change.

. This year, each Modern Treaty Nation made decisions regarding s.87 tax-exemptions since the announcement of this policy change. There are 30 self-defined First Nations, representing 58 Indian Act Bands, in active treaty or tripartite reconciliation negotiations.

Bands, in active treaty or tripartite reconciliation negotiations. The BC Treaty Commission 2023 Annual Report is available at www.bctreaty.ca

ABOUT THE BC TREATY COMMISSION

The Treaty Commission is the independent body responsible for overseeing treaty negotiations among the governments of Canada, BC and First Nations in BC. It has three main roles: facilitation, funding, and public information and education.

