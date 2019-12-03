Annual Miles Matching Week That Doubles the Value of Donated Miles to Help Sick Children is Now Open

The Air Canada Foundation Hospital Transportation Program helps children like Beckett, a fearless Saskatchewan-born 2.5 year old, who was diagnosed at two months old with infant acute lymphoblastic leukemia, an extremely rare disese that affects only eight children in Canada each year. Following his initial nine month treatment in Toronto, Beckett needed to return for a series of follow-up specialist appointments that could not be facilitated in his home community.

"Beckett has had 807 doses of chemo, 16 surgeries, 31 blood transfusions, and spent 189 days in hospital. We had to, and still have to, travel and to have the Hospital Transportation program in place to get him to where he needs to be is the greatest gift," said Beckett's mom, Kelley.

"Each and every mile donated to the Air Canada Foundation has the power to significantly impact the lives of children and their family in this country. The ability of the Hospital Transportation Program to help children like Beckett travel for specialized medical care is made possible and attainable through the support of generous Aeroplan members," said Priscille LeBlanc, Chair of the Air Canada Foundation. "The Air Canada Foundation donates each year on average close to 10 million Aeroplan Miles to 15 pediatric hospitals across Canada which, in turn, provide flights to children who need specialized health care that is not available in their hometown."

"Any time a child and family is travelling to Shriners Hospitals for Children for assessment or surgery, as Shriners we do our utmost to diminish their stress by providing food, lodging and transportation. The Air Canada Foundation Hospital Transportation Program allows us to fly more children to the hospital and this makes a big difference in the lives of hundreds of families," said Wayne Cormier, Transportation Chairman Luxor Shriners at Shriners Hospitals for Children.

The Aeroplan Miles Matching Week in support of the Air Canada Foundation Hospital Transportation Program is on now and runs through Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. To donate your Aeroplan Miles, please visit aircanada.com/Foundation and select the "Donate" button located on the top banner or visit the Aeroplan Donation Program on the Air Canada Foundation page.

The Air Canada Foundation, a not-for-profit organization focused on the health and well-being of children and youth, was launched in 2012. It offers both financial and in-kind support to Canadian registered charities. Core programs include the Hospital Transportation Program, which donates Aeroplan Miles to 15 pediatric hospitals across Canada, enabling sick children to access the medical care they need but which are unavailable locally. The Air Canada Foundation, in collaboration with the airline, also engages directly in fundraising activities, such as the Every Bit Counts program, which encourages Air Canada and Air Canada Rouge customers to donate loose change of all denominations aboard flights or through collection containers available in Air Canada Maple Leaf Lounges. The Foundation also offers continued support to major health-related causes that benefit Canadians and is an active participant in international humanitarian relief activity as the need arises. For more information about the Air Canada Foundation, please visit www.aircanada.com/foundation or the 2018 Corporate Sustainability Report, Citizens of the World, online at www.aircanada.com/citizensoftheworld.

