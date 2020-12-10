More than $400,000 for Canadian charities

QUEBEC, Dec. 10, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - iA Financial Group is pleased to announce the names of the three organizations that received the most votes from the thousands of Canadians who voted in this edition of the company's annual philanthropic contest. The Fondation prevention du suicide Accalmie, in Trois-Rivières, Quebec, the Children's Health Foundation, in London, Ontario, and Crossroads for Women, in Moncton, New Brunswick, are the charities that received the most votes for their projects. These three charities will each receive a $100,000 donation.

"We are happy to provide financial support to Canadian charities through our annual philanthropic contest. This year, now more than ever, it's very important for people to get involved in their community. I want to sincerely thank all the organizations that took part and congratulate the winners. Thank you for working every day to make the world a better place and change people's lives for the better. I also want to take this opportunity to encourage people, from east to west, to come out in drives and vote next year!", said Mr. Denis Ricard, President and Chief Executive Officer of iA Financial Group.

FONDATION PRÉVENTION DU SUICIDE ACCALMIE (TROIS-RIVIÈRES, QC)

The foundation will use the $100,000 it won to continue to offer and improve the professional and specialized support services it offers to the public and thereby tighten the human safety net and boost social mobilization in suicide prevention. This will help the organization increase its capacity to act within the community with strategies adapted to a vulnerable clientele.

In addition to the $100,000, the Fondation prevention du suicide Accalmie will also receive an additional $30,000 from iA Financial Group, on behalf of its employees, who were called on to vote for their favourite submission. Last year, Montreal-based charity Le Phare Enfants et Familles was the employee favourite in addition to winning the contest.

CHILDREN'S HEALTH FOUNDATION (LONDON, ON)

The donation to the Children's Health Foundation will help the Children's Hospital at London Health Sciences Centre, which provides care to children with life-threatening health problems or conditions that limit their life expectancy. The organization will be able to rethink its Paediatric Family Resource Centre and make it mobile to help families be more resilient and hopeful, wherever they are and when they need it the most.

CROSSROADS FOR WOMEN (MONCTON, NB)

The biggest domestic violence shelter in Atlantic Canada, Crossroads for Women will be able to expand and improve its transition house by adding more beds and by updating its food storage system. These changes will help empower female survivors of domestic violence by providing education, resources, emergency shelter, and counselling 24/7.

SEVEN OTHER WINNERS

The seven remaining finalists will each receive $10,000: Covenant House Vancouver, in Vancouver (BC); Karis Support Society, in Kelowna (BC); University Hospital Foundation, in Edmonton (AB); DASH, in Winnipeg (MB); Mikinakoos Children's Fund, in Thunder Bay (ON); Nanny Angel Network, in Toronto (ON); and Éducaide in Quebec (QC).

Remember that over 250 charities in the health, education and social services sectors answered iA Financial Group's call when the contest was announced in September. A jury analyzed all the projects we received from across the country, and selected ten finalists, which were submitted to the public vote.

