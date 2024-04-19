TORONTO, April 19, 2024 /CNW/ - Anderson College of Health, Business and Technology is proud to announce that its Medical Office Administrator program has received accreditation status from The Canadian College of Health Information Management (CCHIM). This program meets the quality and educational program standards set out for the Health Information-Certified Associate (HICA) certification. Graduates of the Medical Office Administrator– Health Services program are eligible to write the National Certification Exam (NCE) and can begin their career as a certified health information professional.

"Our college is proud to announce the accreditation of the Medical Office Administrator Program offered by Anderson College," states Jeff Nesbitt, CEO & Registrar of the CCHIM. "A certified workforce is a key factor in providing safe and quality care to people. We look forward to supporting students through this program and welcoming graduates into the profession of health information."

"This is a tremendous accomplishment for Anderson College and affirms the quality of this vital healthcare program, our commitment to adhering to current and evolving standards for training and demonstrates that our community partners and employers can expect medical officer administrator graduates of the highest calibre," said Cheryl Russell-Julien, Director of Academics and Quality Assurance for Anderson College.

"Medical record keeping that meets the highest standards is critical to patient care; our responsibility to the profession and our students is to ensure we develop leading-edge curriculum, hire industry experts and equip students with the knowledge and skills to be confident and in demand upon graduation," offered Rose Elia, Chief Operating Officer of Anderson College. "We are thrilled to receive this accreditation from CCHIM, as it affirms our resolve, and ability, to cultivate skilled and confident healthcare professionals."

"We are constantly amazed by the dedication of our students, in their pursuit of a rewarding career and a life that enriches their communities and their families," said Heather Yang, President and Chief Executive Officer of Anderson College. "Our team works tirelessly to ensure we're matching our students' commitment and delivering precisely what our graduates need to achieve success. We thank CCHIM for its guidance, governance, and recognition with this accreditation status, as it strengthens confidence in our MOA program and the graduates who will enhance the industry."

Anderson's Medical Office Administrator program can be completed within one year and includes a practicum with on-the-job training in a clinical healthcare setting with potential employers. Graduates will have gained foundational skills, learning fundamental skills for medical reports, medical terminology, transcription, anatomy, pathology, medical ethics, and develop skills in workplace communication and patient relations, office management and organizational skills to support a variety of medical settings. In addition, students learn Electronic Medical Records (EMR) and are introduced to health information management concepts. Students can learn more by visiting Anderson College's Medical Office Administrator program.

Anderson College is one of Canada's oldest colleges, having opened its first location in 1885. Anderson has trained more than 100,000 students over its 139-year history and continues to be an empowering partner for students overcoming career challenges and transitioning to the next phase of their lives. With ten locations in Ontario and one in British Columbia, it is recognized for its high-calibre faculty, hands-on, real-life career training, and supportive culture. Visit www.andersoncollege.com to learn more.

About CCHIM

The Canadian College of Health Information Management is a national, not-for-profit organization that sets the accreditation standards for educational institutions and certification standards for health information professionals in Canada. Learn more at www.cchim.ca

About CHIMA

CHIMA is a national organization that represents over 5,800 members across the country. It advocates for the profession, monitors industry trends, develops and facilitates continuing education, creates networking opportunities and connects members with employment opportunities in health care and other sectors. Learn more at www.echima.ca.

