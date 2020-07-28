"It was such a privilege for me to work with Team Canada at the Gold Coast Games in 2018", said Huot. "Being named Chef for the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham is a huge honour, and I will do everything I can to ensure an inclusive and inspiring environment for our athletes. The Commonwealth Games have been a significant part of my high performance journey, and I believe that their focus on inclusivity and diversity is of even more importance in the world that we live in today. I look forward to being part of these amazing Games, and hope to inspire our athletes and para-athletes to achieve their objectives in Birmingham in 2022."

The 22nd Commonwealth Games will take place July 28th to August 8th, 2022 in Birmingham, England, with up to 4,500 athletes taking part. The twelve-day sporting and cultural event will feature 19 sports and 8 para-sports as part of its programme. The Commonwealth Games are the only multi-sport event that feature equal standing for sport and para-sport events, and these 2022 Games will showcase the largest para-sport programme ever. In addition, for the first time in its history, the Games will feature more women's (135) than men's (133) medal events.

"Ben is an inspired choice as Team Canada's 2022 Chef de Mission", said Richard Powers, President of Commonwealth Sport Canada. "With his storied background as an athlete and his incredible energy and passion for sport, he is the perfect person to lead our Team at the Birmingham Games. We look forward to working closely with him as we prepare our country's team for 2022 and know that he will give his all to ensure success."

With 71 participating countries and over 4000 athletes taking part in the Commonwealth Games, these Games offer a valuable opportunity for all Canadian athletes, as an integral step on the path to Olympic and Paralympic success.

A short video about Benoit Huot, courtesy of Canadian Paralympic Committee, can be viewed here.

