Announcing Award for Outstanding Work by an Indigenous Youth Reporter supported by RBC Future Launch

TORONTO, Oct. 18, 2019 /CNW/ - Journalists for Human Rights (JHR) is pleased to announce the first ever award for Outstanding Work by an Indigenous Youth Reporter. The award is funded by the RBC Foundation in support of RBC Future Launch, a commitment to helping young Canadians prepare for the jobs of tomorrow.

"Journalists for Human Rights is delighted to partner with RBC Future Launch for this award to showcase, and recognize, the talent and contributions of emerging Indigenous journalists," said Rachel Pulfer, Executive Director of Journalists for Human Rights. "Supporting excellence in human rights reporting is a core pillar of our activities worldwide. This award allows us to celebrate upcoming Indigenous journalists in Canada and ensure their due recognition."

The award seeks to recognize a piece of outstanding journalism created by a First Nations, Métis or Inuit journalist between the ages of 15 and 29 years old that was published or broadcast in any format, on any medium, in Canada, at any point in the 2019 calendar year.

"Our support of Journalists for Human Rights is just one way we bring RBC's purpose of helping clients thrive and communities prosper to life. Through this important award we are helping to recognize the talents of young Indigenous journalists," said Valerie Chort, Vice-President, Corporate Citizenship, RBC. "At RBC, we believe in the power and potential of Canadian youth and we're proud to champion young Indigenous journalists who are making a difference in our communities through reporting on issues that have meaning to our society. We look forward to learning about all the inspiring submissions."

The pieces do not have to be on a specific topic or theme. Individual pieces or a series may be submitted. An individual reporter or team of reporters may apply. Individuals may also nominate an outstanding youth in their community. A panel of distinguished judges will determine the winning submission.

The winner(s) will receive a $1000 cash prize and a reporters' kit (camera, recorder, audio gear etc.) and be recognized for their accomplishments at the 2019 Journalists for Human Rights Gala, held in Toronto on November 25, 2019. The piece (when possible) will be distributed to all guests.

How to Apply

If you are nominating yourself/your team:

To apply, please submit an application to megan.fowler@jhr.ca by Sunday, November 3, 2019 with 'Indigenous Youth Reporter Award' in the subject line. To be considered complete, your application must include:

A copy of the story or series in either print or digital format.

The name(s) of youth who worked on the story.

A one page write up (maximum) that contains information on:

A little bit about the individual/the team submitting.

Why you were interested in covering the story.

The response (if any) from relevant groups/people once the story was produced.

If you are nominating someone else:

Please email megan.fowler@jhr.ca by Sunday, November 3, 2019 with 'Indigenous Youth Reporter Award' in the subject line. To be considered complete, your email must include:

A copy of the story or series in either print or digital format.

The name(s) of youth who worked on the story.

A brief explanation including:

How you know the youth/team of young people.

Why you are nominating the youth/team of young people.

The response (if any) from relevant groups/people once the story was produced.

Please note the youth will be contacted to be considered for the award if shortlisted.

Note for Editors

Journalists for Human Rights (JHR) trains journalists worldwide to cover human rights issues ethically and objectively. For 17 years, Canada-based JHR has worked with 15,565 journalists around the world. Currently, JHR operates sector-wide programs in the Democratic Republic of Congo, Mali, with Syrian journalists in Turkey, South Sudan, Jordan, Kenya, and with Indigenous communities in Canada. For more information, please visit www.jhr.ca

