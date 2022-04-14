Today, the Sikh community in Canada and around the world celebrates Vaisakhi

OTTAWA, ON, April 14, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, the Sikh community in Canada and around the world celebrates Vaisakhi, also known as Baisakhi.

Vaisakhi marks the founding of the community of baptized Sikhs, known as Khalsa Panth, by Guru Gobind Singh Ji in 1699. It's a time to reflect on the importance of upholding justice and promoting equality. During this time, families around the world will gather in Gurdwaras to pray, share a meal and participate in colourful parades, called Nagar Kirtans.

Canada is the home of one of the world's largest Sikh diasporas. More than 500,000 Canadians of the Sikh faith have helped make our country what it is today. Vaisakhi is also celebrated during Sikh Heritage Month in Canada and is another great opportunity for all of us to learn more about the culture and history of this community.

As Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, I would like to wish everyone celebrating a peaceful and happy Vaisakhi. Waheguru Ji Ka Khalsa, Waheguru Ji Ki Fateh.

