BOUCHERVILLE, QC, June 16, 2023 /CNW/ - RONA inc., one of Canada's leading home improvement retailers operating or servicing some 425 corporate and affiliated stores under different banners, announced today the appointment of Andrew Iacobucci to the role of Chief Executive Officer.

RONA inc. announced today the appointment of Andrew Iacobucci to the role of Chief Executive Officer. Andrew will be residing in the Boucherville area, where he will work at the head office alongside the other members of RONA's Senior Leadership Team. (CNW Group/RONA inc.)

With close to 30 years of experience, of which over 20 have been spent leading teams and executing strategic projects in retail and food distribution, Andrew brings a unique set of skills that will support RONA's long-term profitability and success. He has an acute understanding of how to successfully operate complex organizations that combine large multi-format stores and a strong dealer network, all operating within large distribution systems. Prior to joining RONA, Andrew was Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer at US Foods, a leading US food distribution company. In addition, he has held key executive positions in large scale retail distribution organizations across Canada and the United States.

"I am honoured to join RONA, a strong company and brand that have been serving Canadians for close to 85 years," said Andrew Iacobucci. "I look forward to working with the teams to bring the company's vision to life and help set the foundation for success well into the future."

Andrew will be residing in the Boucherville area, where he will work at the head office alongside the other members of RONA's Senior Leadership Team. Andrew had the chance to learn French during his studies and, by the time his nomination becomes effective in July, he will have completed a four-week immersion with a language school in Québec City to better interact with employees and customers.

Garry Senecal, who occupied the role of Interim CEO, has agreed to stay with RONA until the end of the year to ensure a smooth transition.

To share this news on social media, please use @RONAcarrieres.careers (Facebook), @RONA (LinkedIn), and @RONAinc (Twitter).

About RONA inc.

RONA inc. is one of Canada's leading home improvement retailers and is headquartered in Boucherville, Québec. The RONA inc. network operates or services some 425 corporate and affiliated dealer stores under the Lowe's, RONA, Réno-Dépôt, and Dick's Lumber banners. With a long and rich history, RONA inc. has supported Canadians in their home improvement and construction projects since 1939. To achieve this, the company relies on a team of 22,000 employees, to whom it strives to provide an inclusive workplace where everyone is invited to contribute. RONA inc. is one of the Montréal region's Top Employers since 2021. As a result of its ongoing efforts in sustainable development, the company was awarded the Stratégie de développement durable Mercure in 2022 and is recognized as one of Canada's Greenest Employers. To learn more about the company, visit the website www.ronainc.ca .

SOURCE RONA inc.

For further information: Media Relations, RONA inc., 514-599-5900, ext. 5271, 1-866-566-3342, [email protected]