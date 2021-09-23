Andre De Grasse presents cheque to Kids Help Phone from RACE WITH ME! Virtual Challenge

"Finding a way to inspire Canadians to get back on track and to connect with youth in Canada was of huge importance to me. I believe in the power of reciprocal inspiration which is what I experience through all the people who participated," said Andre De Grasse, a six-time Olympic medallist. "Supporting Kids Help Phone and all they do to help Canadian kids was an amazing way to highlight the importance of both the physical and mental health of young people."

Jesse's motivation in coming up with the challenge was fuelled by his frustration at the cancellation of his sports clubs and getting tired of sitting and playing video games all day. He teamed up with his dad and siblings to do something about it. Jesse was inspired by the incredible track performance of De Grasse and his mission to inspire young people to get moving. He contacted De Grasse's management team and the RACE WITH ME! Virtual Challenge was created.

"The RACE WITH ME! Virtual Challenge not only inspired me to run track but helped me to see that I was not alone in my frustration," said Jesse. "The fact that thousands of participants became involved in a challenge that I came up with is awesome and won't be something I forget anytime soon!"

Named after De Grasse's motivational picture book, RACE WITH ME!, the virtual challenge was an invitation to people across Canada to join the race to get active after a year of restrictions and to combat the devastating impact of COVID-19 on physical and mental health.

More than 3,000 participants from Halifax to Whitehorse, Yukon participated in the RACE WITH ME! Virtual Challenge from ages 1 to 82 years old. More than 30,000 students from 750 schools were part of the special #OlympicDay webcast with De Grasse and Briscoe on June 23, 2021.

COVID-19 has had a serious impact on the physical and mental health of youth in Canada. In 2020, Kids Help Phone supported young people coast to coast to coast through 4.6 million connections via phone, text, live chat, and self-directed resources, more than double the previous year. "There is no vaccine for mental health and back to school anxiety continues to impact youth across Canada." said Katherine Hay, President and CEO of Kids Help Phone. "The awareness, funding and inspiration that Andre De Grasse and his foundation have shown will continue to drive our innovations as we deliver transformative e-mental health solutions for youth across the nation."

Participants registered for free for the eight-week challenge and were encouraged to upload videos and race times to https://raceroster.com/47354 , an interactive website showcasing leaderboards along with fun and inspiring content and prizing. There were donations from individuals, businesses, and organizations which were gratefully received to help support youth mental health charities, such as Kids Help Phone, through the Andre De Grasse Family Foundation.

As the only 24/7 bilingual and national e-mental health service in Canada, Kids Help Phone offers professional counselling support and a variety of resources to help youth in any moment of need. Through the new Gateway website, (kidshelpphone.ca) young people can access the type of the support they need, when and how they need it Through the generous donations of communities, supporters and their partners, Kids Help Phone ensures all services are free and that young people across Canada are never alone.

The result of the RACE WITH ME! Virtual Challenge was an opportunity for Canadians to connect with each other and Andre De Grasse. Across the country, there was spirit building through physical activity while supporting mental health with thousands of youth in Canada participating.

About Andre De Grasse

Andre De Grasse has captured six Olympic medals in two Games including Gold in the 200m at the Tokyo 2020 Summer Games. De Grasse has also captured a total of four medals representing Canada at the 2015 and 2019 World Championships and two gold medals at the 2015 Pan American Games.

Off the track, De Grasse is a proud father raising his two daughters and stepson with his partner Nia Ali, who is the reigning World Champion in the women's 100-metre hurdles and an Olympic Silver medallist. The speedy couple met at the University of Southern California and live and train together in Jacksonville, Fla. In addition to his responsibility as a family man, De Grasse seeks to inspire and empower youth through the work of the Andre De Grasse Family Foundation and as an author of children's books.

About Andre De Grasse Family Foundation

The Andre De Grasse Family Foundation is a public charitable foundation committed to inspiring and empowering youth through access to sport, education, and healthcare.

About Kids Help Phone

Kids Help Phone is Canada's only 24/7 e-mental health service offering free, confidential support in English and French to young people. As the country's virtual care expert, we give millions of youth a safe, trusted space to talk over phone or through text or in self-directed supports in any moment of crisis or need. Through our digital transformation, we envision a future where every person in Canada is able to get the support they need, when they need it most, however they need it. Kids Help Phone gratefully relies on the generosity of donors, volunteers, stakeholder partners, corporate partners and governments to fuel and fund our programs. Learn more at KidsHelpPhone.ca

