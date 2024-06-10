TORONTO, June 10, 2024 /CNW/ - Anderson College of Health, Business and Technology is thrilled to announce that its Cardiology Technology (CT) graduates who sat the Canadian Society of Cardiology Technologists (CSCT) certification examinations in May, achieved top scores for the country.

The CSCT results revealed that Anderson College students not only achieved a 100% pass rate, but out of 111 candidates who took the certification exam, one Anderson student achieved the highest exam score of 85%, and collectively these Anderson graduates scored the highest overall average test scores for the nation.

"This astounding accomplishment clearly speaks to the dedication and unwavering determination of our students, to not only achieve their diploma within our accredited Cardiology Technology program, but to go on and wow the nation with their certification scores," offered Heather Peart, Cardiology Technology Program Chair for Anderson College. "If this is what they can achieve during training, imagine the impact they'll have in their respective healthcare professions; we're incredibly proud of them!"

"In July of 2023 we celebrated our CT program receiving EQual accreditation, speaking to our commitment to educational excellence and giving our students the competitive edge," said Cheryl Russell-Julien, Director of Academics and Quality Assurance for Anderson College. "We could not be more thrilled with how these particular students applied that knowledge and opportunity; they deserve the highest accolades for their achievements."

"We selected and designed this program to meet the specific and immediate demand for healthcare professionals, with the intention of cultivating skilled and confident professionals to meet the need," said Rose Elia, Chief Operating Officer of Anderson College. "These graduates have exceeded any expectation we may have had; we are awed by them, and they will inevitably make a significant impact on the quality of care patients receive."

"Empowering our students to reach their potential and build careers that enhance their lives is the driving force behind all we do, and we're overjoyed to hear of these exceptional results," said Heather Yang, President and Chief Executive Officer of Anderson College. "I also want to acknowledge Heather Peart, our program chair, and our incredible team and instructors. We are privileged to work alongside them to support our cardio students, and we are immensely proud of both our students and our faculty."

Anderson's Cardiology Technology program is 76 weeks, includes a 16-week hands-on practicum training with potential employers at clinics and hospitals, and is accredited by Accreditation Canada's EQual program. This accreditation status signifies that the CT program meets rigorous national standards, reflecting the quality of its development, delivery, and practical training and, that the program's evaluation process results in continuous improvement. Students also receive the encouragement and support required to successfully prepare for the Canadian Society of Cardiology Technologists (CSCT) certification exams. Learn more by visiting Anderson College's Cardiology Technology program.

Anderson College is one of Canada's oldest colleges, having opened its first location in 1885. Anderson has trained more than 100,000 students over its 139-year history and continues to be an empowering partner for students overcoming career challenges and transitioning to the next phase of their lives. With ten locations in Ontario and one in British Columbia, it is recognized for its high-calibre faculty, hands-on, real-life career training, and supportive culture. Visit www.andersoncollege.com to learn more.

