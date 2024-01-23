VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 23, 2024 /CNW/ - Anderson College is proud to announce the launch of its Medical Radiography Technology (MRT) program aimed at addressing critical industry shortages, providing relief to the current workforce and extraordinary career opportunities for graduates. This innovative and immersive program, where students engage in clinical training throughout their studies, is made possible by partnering with the dedicated teams at Vancouver Coastal Health (VCH), Fraser Health (FH), Provincial Health Services Authority (PHSA) and Providence Health Care (PHC).

The Canadian Association of Medical Radiation Technologists (CAMRT) has been sounding the alarm about the MRT workforce shortage crisis, with demand outpacing availability and patient wait times for crucial diagnostic medical imaging at an unprecedented high. A recent survey conducted by Nanos Research reveals precisely how aware Canadians are of the impact this has on their health and wellbeing, with 91% of Canadians supporting government action aimed at hiring and retaining MRTs.* Anderson and its leading-edge healthcare partners are focused on being part of the solution, working together to train the next generation of MRT professionals to support Canadian patients, faster.

"Medical imaging is experiencing a critical shortage of skilled technologists, in an environment where demand for medical imaging is increasing annually," offered Ken Winnig, Executive Director, Medical Imaging, Provincial Health Services Authority. "This, combined with the announced capital investments in new hospitals, calls for a provincial strategy and approach to creating an appropriate workforce for our healthcare system. Anderson's MRT program provides an innovative and necessary approach to raising up technologists to respond to the healthcare challenges of today and for the future."

"We welcome the opportunity to work with Anderson College to address the resource shortages we are experiencing in medical imaging," shared Kerri Smith, Manager, Clinical Education – Specialty Medical Imaging, FH, PHC, PHSA, VCH. "This novel program will not only support the long-standing need for general radiology and CT scan technologists, but it will also provide a sustainable workforce solution for an issue that could potentially last for the foreseeable future with the challenges that our healthcare system is facing here in BC."

"We are thrilled to announce our partnership with Anderson College," said Bernice Oxley, Operations Director, FH (Abbotsford, Chilliwack, Fraser Canyon, Langley & Mission Hospitals). "This innovative program marks a significant step in our commitment to tackling the pressing shortage of medical radiation technologists. Together, we will pave the way for a groundbreaking program that not only addresses the immediate needs of the industry but also fosters a new generation of skilled professionals."

"Designed to tackle industry shortages head-on, our MRT program employs a revolutionary clinical immersion model that provides an unparalleled learning experience," said Cheryl Russell-Julien, Director of Academics, Anderson College. "We are pleased that this program is currently registered with EQual, a branch of Accreditation Canada, as this will not only enhance its credibility but assure stakeholders that our educational offering meets, or exceeds, required standards. Anderson is no stranger to this rigorous accreditation process and currently has several accredited programs by various governing bodies."

"The MRT program's unique modular course delivery provides early exposure to hospitals, and hands-on learning during clinical practice, ensuring our students are well-prepared for this in-demand career and able to make a lasting impact on the diagnostic healthcare needs of our communities," offered Francine Anselmo, Program Chair, Medical Radiography Technology, Anderson College. "Led by certified and experienced healthcare professionals, medical radiologic technologists, our students receive unparalleled training in a nurturing environment. This holistic approach not only ensures academic excellence but instills the confidence and skills necessary for a successful career."

"Today, marks a milestone in the journey of Anderson College," said Rose Elia, Chief Operating Officer, Anderson College. "This initiative was spearheaded by visionary Ken Winnig, whose pioneering idea integrates clinical training throughout students' studies, and is made possible through collaborative efforts with Vancouver Coastal Health, Fraser Health, Provincial Health Services Authority, and Providence Health Care. We extend our deepest gratitude to Ken and the Medical Imaging Team for their forward-thinking approach and innovative leadership, and we acknowledge the invaluable support from all our dedicated partners. Together, we embark on a transformative voyage, shaping the future of medical education and healthcare excellence."

Anderson College's new MRT program will run out of its Surrey, B.C. campus, is full time, 78-weeks, and includes three clinical placements. It focuses on educating students in the areas of patient care, radiation safety, computerized imaging techniques, and anatomy and pathology. It is designed to ensure graduates are responsible for the safe and competent operation of a wide range of X-ray generating machines, the production of digital images, and use of accessory medical equipment. This MRT program has been "registered" for accreditation status with Accreditation Canada/EQual™.

Anderson College is one of Canada's oldest colleges, having opened its first location in 1885. Anderson has trained more than 100,000 students over its 139-year history and continues to be an empowering partner for students overcoming career challenges and transitioning to the next phase of their lives. With ten locations in Ontario and one in British Columbia, it is recognized for its high-calibre faculty, hands-on, real-life career training, and supportive culture. Click for more information on the Medical Radiography Technology program or to learn about Anderson visit www.andersoncollege.com.

*Full details in the Canadian Healthcare Technology article, "Public wants Ottawa to invest more in DI: survey", October 2023.

