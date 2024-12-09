- Students Score Above National Average on Certification Exams -

TORONTO, Dec. 9, 2024 /CNW/ - Anderson College is thrilled to announce that its Cardiology Technology (CT) program has once again received accreditation status with Accreditation Canada's EQual program; and students, in response to the calibre of this comprehensive training, are consistently scoring above the national average on the Canadian Society of Cardiology Technologists (CSCT) certification examinations.

"We're deeply honoured to receive this recognition and amazed by how our students have applied their knowledge and training, exceeding CSCT certification exam expectations; not only have they received high scores across the country, but the last three cohorts achieved a 100% pass rate," offered Heather Peart, Cardiology Technology Program Chair for Anderson College. "These graduates are poised to make a powerful difference in our communities, and we could not be prouder of their dedication and accomplishments."

"The EQual accreditation process is rigorous and ongoing, and Heather Peart and her team have demonstrated their commitment to excellence, and passion for delivering quality education, inspiring us all in the process," said Cheryl Russell-Julien, Director of Academics and Quality Assurance for Anderson College. "We are awed by the achievements of this team and our students; they deserve our highest accolades."

"When we initially launched our CT program, we recognized the immediate need for healthcare professionals with this specialized knowledge and dreamed of designing and delivering a leading-edge program that graduates could be proud of and employers could rely on for producing CT professionals of the highest calibre," said Rose Elia, Chief Operating Officer of Anderson College. "What has evolved—through the unwavering commitment of our team and the achievements of our graduates—has surpassed even our highest expectations. We are deeply grateful to our community partners, including hospitals and clinics, for hosting practicums that enrich our students' learning journeys and prepare them for excellence in the field."

"The driving force behind all we do at Anderson, is to provide students with the quality training, community support and credibility that empowers them to succeed, as they rebuild or enhance not only their careers but their lives," said Heather Yang, President and Chief Executive Officer of Anderson College. "I am thrilled with Heather Peart's leadership and our entire team's dedication to achieving our goals. It's equally rewarding to see our students receive the recognition they so richly deserve. A heartfelt thank you to Accreditation Canada for their unwavering support in these evolving endeavors."

Anderson's CT program is 76 weeks, includes a 16-week practicum with potential employers, in a diverse range of clinical and hospital settings. Students also receive the encouragement and support required to successfully prepare for the CSCT certification exams. Accreditation Canada's EQual program report noted, "[Anderson's CT] program is creating a rich tapestry of learning experiences for its students … [allowing them] to encounter different healthcare delivery models, patient populations, and medical specialties … [providing] them with a comprehensive understanding of the healthcare system as a whole. Ultimately, this diverse clinical exposure plays a crucial role in better preparing students for their entry into professional practice." Learn more by visiting Anderson College's Cardiology Technology program.

Anderson College is one of Canada's oldest colleges, having opened its first location in 1885. Anderson has trained more than 100,000 students over its 139-year history and continues to be an empowering partner for students overcoming career challenges and transitioning to the next phase of their lives. With ten locations in Ontario, it is recognized for its high-calibre faculty, hands-on, real-life career training, and supportive culture. Visit www.andersoncollege.com to learn more.

