TORONTO, Jan. 30, 2023 /CNW/ - Anderson College of Health, Business and Technology announces the launch of its "Empower Ukrainians in Canada" campaign. This signifies its commitment to support Ukrainian newcomers and includes a 20% or a 50% scholarship* for a fast-track, career-training program, free English as a Second Language (ESL) classes (conditions apply), and complimentary, confidential mental health and emotional support, in Ukrainian, via a 24-hour hotline.

"We understand that coming to Canada, while it may be safe, is still a deeply challenging time for Ukrainian newcomers," said Heather Yang, Chief Executive Officer of Anderson College. "We hope to provide the compassionate support and practical resources they need to improve, not only their English language skills, but to adapt to this new culture, train quickly for a career of interest in the Canadian market and get them working and feeling as though they can begin rebuilding."

"Anderson College is committed to providing ongoing support to those who have come to Canada under difficult circumstances," offered Rose Elia, Chief Operating Officer of Anderson College. "We are honoured to play this small part in supporting Ukrainian newcomers and are confident that the education and experience they will gain at Anderson College will enable them to thrive despite the hardships they have faced."

"I am honoured to work for an organization that stands in solidarity with our people, with our country, and demonstrates that commitment in tangible ways," said Daryna Gruzdieva, Marketing Manager of Anderson College. "When I came to Canada, I was amazed to learn that you could train for a career in just one year and be working as a professional in healthcare, technology, or business so quickly; I believe this, and the genuine community support we are known for at Anderson, will make all the difference for the Ukrainians arriving here."

In active support of the federal government's Canada-Ukraine Authorization for Emergency Travel (CUAET) initiative, offering Ukrainians and their family members the ability to study, work and stay in Canada until they can safely return home, Anderson College launched the "Empower Ukrainians in Canada" campaign. It is designed to support and empower Ukrainian newcomers as they transition in Canada. This includes: a 20% or a 50% scholarship* (one per student) to study within one of the 30+ programs in healthcare, business and technology offered at Anderson College; free English language classes; the keep.meSAFE mental health support hotline in Ukrainian; flexible schedules, allowing students to balance working a job to support their families and studying to enhance their career; compassionate community support, small class sizes led by expert instructors and practical on-the-job training with potential employers; and, career services support to ensure graduates are competitive in the job market.

To learn more about the "Empower Ukrainians in Canada" campaign and the scholarship* program and to apply, please visit https://info.andersoncollege.com/empower-ukrainians/.

*Scholarship Details: This is a limited-time offer. Click here to review eligible programs. To apply for the scholarship, applicants must confirm their CUAET status, by submitting their Study Permit or any other document indicating their CUAET status. Additionally, applicant's CUAET designation must be noted on the submitted document. Please also note, the scholarship is pro-rated if the student withdraws. Anderson College can withdraw or extend the offer at any point in time. Other conditions may apply.

Anderson College is one of Canada's oldest colleges, having opened its first location in 1885. Anderson has trained more than 100,000 students over its 137-year history and continues to be an empowering partner for students overcoming career challenges and transitioning to the next phase of their lives. With ten locations in Ontario and one in British Columbia, it is recognized for its high-calibre faculty, hands-on, real-life career training, and supportive culture. Visit www.andersoncollege.com to learn more.

