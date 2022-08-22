TORONTO, Aug. 22, 2022 /CNW/ - Anderson College of Health, Business and Technology is thrilled to announce that Westervelt College has officially been renamed Anderson College and will take on its established brand immediately. The two colleges announced a merger in February of this year and over the past six months have combined educational programs and offerings for students across the province.

"We have been proud to join Westervelt's established history and culture with a college so keenly aligned in values and focus," offered Don Thibert, Westervelt's CEO. "Joining together under one brand as Anderson College makes us one of Ontario's oldest colleges and thus increases our impact and influence as we continue to empower students."

"It has been an extraordinary experience working with the Westervelt team. Fusing our programs, streamlining operations, and ensuring that, above all, students from both colleges feel the same quality of support from our collective staff and instructors," said Heather Yang, Chief Executive Officer of Anderson College.

"We could not be prouder of the work our teams have done to bring our colleges together; under one brand, we can serve thousands more students, increase program offerings, and expand our community and business connections to support our students' practical learning and career opportunities," said Rose Elia, Chief Operating Officer of Anderson College.

"The official name change is the last piece of the puzzle in combining Westervelt's rich 137-year history with our leading-edge systems and programs, and our shared student-centered values," said Mihkel Ranniste, President of Anderson College. "Now, with our collective vision, combined programs and track records for quality training and student outcomes, we truly are poised to powerfully increase our reach and impact on the students and communities we serve."

About Anderson College: with this merger and name change, Anderson College becomes one of Canada's oldest colleges, having opened its first location in 1885. Anderson has trained more than 100,000 students over a 137-year history and continue to be an empowering partner for students overcoming career challenges and transitioning to the next phase of their lives. With ten locations in Ontario and one in British Columbia, Anderson is recognized for its high-calibre faculty, hands-on, real-life career training, and supportive culture. Anderson College is more than its century-old history, its programs, and state-of-the-art facilities; it is a team of caring individuals, deeply committed to helping their students become skillful, confident and in-demand employees. Visit www.andersoncollege.com to learn more.

