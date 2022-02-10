Anderson College and Westervelt College Combine Forces Creating an Educational Powerhouse to Serve More Students Tweet this

"Both institutions are highly recognized for quality training and solid student outcomes. The marriage of our two colleges is an integral next step in our collective vision," offered Mihkel Ranniste, President of Anderson College. "From a student-centred approach and hands-on training in a supportive and caring community environment, to hiring industry-expert instructors, Anderson and Westervelt, together, are poised to expand our reach and impact."

"At Anderson College, our mission is to provide a life-enriching learning experience that prepares our students to become skillful, confident and in demand employees," said Heather Yang, Chief Executive Officer of Anderson College. "I am honoured to be part of Westervelt's rich history and will work hard to continue the legacy."

In Anderson and Westervelt joining forces, the two brands will offer students over 30 leading-edge programs, eight of which are accredited, operate from nine locations across Ontario and expand practicum training opportunities with community and business partners.

"We deeply care about our students and admire them for their focus and tenacity, whether they're new to Canada, new to college or pursuing a second career; our job is to provide them with a superior education and experience," said Rose Elia, Chief Operating Officer of Anderson College. "I admire the hard work and dedication of both the Anderson and Westervelt teams and know that all will be thrilled to be able to serve even more students, communities and industries across Ontario."

For over 40 years Anderson College has been a partner to thousands of students overcoming career challenges and transitioning to the next phase of their lives. Program offerings span Healthcare, Business & Supply Chain, Technology, Law and English Language Training. With multiple locations in Ontario and one location in British Columbia, it is recognized for its high-caliber faculty, hands-on, real-life career training, and supportive culture. For more information visit www.andersoncollege.com.

Westervelt College is one of Canada's oldest colleges, having first opened its doors in 1885, and has trained more than 100,000 students over its 137-year history. Program offerings span Healthcare, Human Services, Business, Film & Tech, and Law & Security with its footprint in London, Kitchener, Brantford and Windsor. For more information visit www.westerveltcollege.ca.

SOURCE Anderson College

For further information: Media Contact: Heather Yang, Anderson College, 416-466-6107, [email protected]