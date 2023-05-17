MONTREAL, May 17, 2023 /CNW/ - The French Ambassador to Canada, Michel Miraillet, has awarded the insignia of Knight in the National Order of the Legion of Honor to An Verhulst-Santos, President and CEO of L'Oréal in Canada. With this award, the French Republic recognizes the unique contribution of Ms. Verhulst-Santos, as well as her energy to strengthen the influence of France's excellence abroad.

An Verhulst-Santos, President and CEO, L'Oréal Canada and Michel Miraillet, Ambassador of France to Canada (CNW Group/L'Oréal Canada Inc.)

"I am very honored to receive this prestigious decoration from the French Republic, and I would like to dedicate it to all the employees of the L'Oréal Group with whom I work on a daily basis," said An Verhulst-Santos upon receiving the insignia of Chevalier in the National Order of the Legion of Honor. "I am proud to be able to contribute to the expansion of France's foreign trade, of which the cosmetics sector is such an important player. This insignia motivates me to continue to promote French cultural and economic values on an international level," she continued.

"In awarding you this decoration, the French government wished to recognize not only your brilliant professional career and your contribution to making L'Oréal the great French group that it has become on the world market, but also your past and present philanthropic commitments as head of L'Oréal Canada, for France, its heritage and the great causes that are close to your heart," said Michel Miraillet, Ambassador of France to Canada.

An Verhulst-Santos began her career at L'Oréal in 1991, in the Professional Products Division of L'Oréal in Belgium, with the objective of developing the hair industry in a sustainable way and for the benefit of all. Between 2005 and 2009, Ms. Verhulst-Santos did an exemplary job as director of this division in Brazil. She launched the "Hairdressers against AIDS" project in the country, a global preventive education program of L'Oréal in partnership with UNESCO to promote health and prevent AIDS.

From 2009 to 2011, she chaired this division in the United States and worked on the integration of the SalonCentric project, L'Oréal's professional product distribution operation in North America. From 2011 to 2016, she was a member of the L'Oréal Group's International Executive Committee as President of the Professional Products Division.

Since 2017, she led a team of nearly 3,600 employees as CEO of L'Oréal Brazil, and on July 1, 2021, she became the first female CEO of L'Oréal in Canada, one of the multinational's largest subsidiaries in the world, ranking among the Top 10 of the 130 countries of the L'Oréal Group.

The ceremony to receive the insignia of Knight of the Legion of Honor took place at the residence of the Consul General of France in Montreal, Sophie Lagoutte, on May 11.

About the Legion of Honor

The Legion of Honor is France's highest honor and one of the best known in the world. For two centuries, it has been awarded in the name of the Head of State to reward the most deserving citizens in all fields of activity. The Legion of Honor has three grades (Knight, Officer, Commander) and two dignities (Grand Officer and Grand Cross). Jean-Paul Agon, Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chairman of the Strategy and Sustainable Development Committee of the L'Oréal Group and Barbara Lavernos, Executive Vice President in charge of Research, Innovation and Technology of the L'Oréal Group, are also among the recipients of the Legion of Honor.

About L'Oréal Canada

L'Oréal Canada is a subsidiary of the L'Oréal Group, the world's leading beauty company, which manages 40 iconic beauty brands. Headquartered in Montreal since its inception in 1958, L'Oréal Canada consists of a head office, a factory and a distribution center, and employs more than 1,450 people of 70 different nationalities. Products are available in all distribution channels, including hair salons, department stores, mass merchandisers, pharmacies, medical spas, e-commerce and more. L'Oréal Canada's commitment to growth is driven by sustainable innovation and supported by the ambition of L'Oréal For The Future, which demonstrates sustainability throughout the Group's value chain. The subsidiary also actively supports L'Oréal Foundation programs such as L'Oréal-UNESCO For Women in Science and Beauty for a Better Life.

