An opportune alliance that put an end to rickets and saved thousands of children in Quebec!

Half a century ago, the men joined together to tackle a public-health issue related to nutrition. Following extensive research, Dr. Scriver discovered that babies suffering from rickets, a disease that affects bone growth and is caused by a vitamin D deficiency, were typically from poor families. The solution? Adding vitamin D to bottled milk everywhere in Quebec.

Facing some resistance from milk marketers in Montreal, Dr. Scriver called upon grocery-store giant, Mr. Steinberg. "No vitamin D in the milk, no contract," the famous grocer proclaimed, winning the battle against certain Montreal executives.

Dr. Nicolas Steinmetz*, who had the opportunity to cross paths with Mr. Steinberg, remembers: "He was an anomaly, in a wonderful way, a rare businessman who understood the importance of the health of children in building a healthy society."

Mr. Steinberg's actions helped combat the high rate of rickets among the province's poorest children, which went from one case in 200 to one in 20,000 overnight. A victory for public health!

On November 18, the Montreal Children's Hospital Foundation will host a cocktail party to recognize the pivotal role this partnership played in improving the health of Quebec children. The event will bring together friends and members of the Steinberg family, including the late Mr. Steinberg's two daughters, and more than ten researchers from the Research Institute of the McGill University Health Centre, several of whom worked alongside Dr. Scriver, described by many as the man who "defined the history of genetics at the Children's and across Canada."

* Dr. Nicolas Steinmetz will be available for interviews at the cocktail party, which will be held on November 18, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., at the Research Institute of the McGill University Health Centre, Atrium, Bloc E, 1001 boul. Décarie, Montréal, QC, H4A 3J1.

