An enhanced snowmobiling experience in the Bas-Saint-Laurent and Chaudière-Appalaches regions

The Government of Canada awards more than $550,000 to three snowmobile clubs: Club Les Pistolets, Club Hiboux and Club de la Côte-du-Sud

SAINT-ONÉSIME-D'IXWORTH, QC, Aug. 28, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

The Club de Motoneige Les Pistolets Inc., the Club Moto-Neige Hiboux de Kamouraska Inc. and the Club de motoneige de la Côte-du-Sud Inc. each share the maintenance of 305 kilometres of snowmobile trails in the Bas-Saint-Laurent and Chaudière-Appalaches regions. To improve the quality of the trails and continue ensuring the safety of the winter sport enthusiasts who use them, these organizations will receive non‑repayable contributions totalling $553,590 from Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions. With that financial assistance, they will be able to purchase new-generation groomers and equipment.

The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, announced these contributions today. The Government of Canada's assistance will help ensure the quality and longevity of the snowmobile trails maintained by the three clubs. In addition to enhancing the experience for snowmobilers, this support for the development of winter tourism in the Bas-Saint-Laurent and Chaudière-Appalaches regions will help create more good middle-class jobs and stimulate economic growth in the surrounding communities.

The funding was awarded under the Winter Tourism Initiative of CED's Quebec Economic Development Program. This initiative supports the purchase of equipment for maintaining snowmobile or cross-country ski trails and aims to increase the benefits generated by tourists from outside Quebec in the regions. It is part of the Inclusive Growth in all Regions pillar of the Federal Strategy on Innovation and Growth for the Quebec Regions announced in November 2018.

The Fédération des clubs de motoneigistes du Québec (FCMQ) is a non-profit organization dedicated to developing and promoting safe snowmobiling. The 200 snowmobile clubs affiliated with the FCMQ maintain more than 34,000 kilometres of trails all over Quebec.

The Government of Canada does not hesitate to support recreational, cultural or sports-related projects that have a positive impact on local tourism and the local economy, that further showcase the unique attractions around us, and that resonate far beyond the Bas-Saint-Laurent and Chaudière-Appalaches regions.

"Winter tourism greatly contributes to the economic vitality of the Bas-Saint-Laurent and Chaudière-Appalaches regions, and snowmobiling attracts not just local enthusiasts, but also international tourists. Better-quality trails will only strengthen these regions' reputation and visibility as prime destinations."

The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"Tourism is a very important industry sector for the regions of Quebec, and the Government of Canada makes every effort to make it profitable for everyone. There's no doubt that the Winter Tourism Initiative will help create jobs and wealth for the regions, while contributing to the reputation of all Quebec communities."

The Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister responsible for CED

"Tourism is an economic driver in all our communities. Winter tourism vitalizes the regions during the coldest months and ensures a year-round influx of visitors, which contributes to the vitality of the local economy. Our government is proud to promote initiatives that have an impact on the economic development of communities and that support good middle-class jobs."

The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Member of Parliament for Ahuntsic-Cartierville and Minister of Tourism, Official Languages and La Francophonie

"Snowmobiling generates economic benefits of over $3 billion a year in Quebec. This major industry, operated through the sheer dedication of thousands of volunteers, is grateful for CED's financial support that, through the Winter Tourism Initiative, will help renew the fleet of equipment used to maintain the largest snowmobile trail network in the world."

Mario Gagnon, President of the Fédération des clubs de motoneigistes du Québec

CED is one of the six regional development agencies under the responsibility of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development.

Led by Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, the Federal Strategy on Innovation and Growth for the Quebec Regions prioritizes Government of Canada actions aimed at fostering the adoption and development of innovative practices and ensuring inclusive growth in all regions of Quebec . In doing so, the Strategy helps create stable, well-paid jobs.

actions aimed at fostering the adoption and development of innovative practices and ensuring inclusive growth in all regions of . In doing so, the Strategy helps create stable, well-paid jobs. To find out more about CED and its priorities, see the 2019-2020 Departmental Plan or visit www.dec-ced.gc.ca.

For more details about the projects, please see the associated backgrounder.

Proponent Contribution — Investments – Project Description Club de Motoneige Les Pistolets Inc. Non-repayable contribution of $212,700 out of a total investment of $354,500 The project involves purchasing a new groomer fitted with a scraper to replace a unit that has become obsolete. The Club de Motoneige Les Pistolets Inc., a non-profit organization incorporated in 1971, is a member of the FCMQ. It looks after maintaining 91.4 km of trails, including 31.7 km of Trans-Québec trails, 33.5 km of trans-regional trails, and 26.2 km of local trails. The existence of this organization and the continuation of its activities basically depend on the commitment of its 280 members and its 20 qualified volunteers who are dedicated to trail maintenance and safety. Club Moto-Neige Hiboux de Kamouraska Inc. Non-repayable contribution of $176,160 out of a total investment of $293,600 The project involves purchasing a new groomer to replace a unit that has become obsolete. The Club Moto-Neige Hiboux de Kamouraska Inc. is a non-profit organization incorporated in 1971. This organization looks after maintaining 139 km of trails, 102 km of which are Trans-Québec and trans-regional trails. It is a member of the FCMQ. The existence of this organization and the continuation of its activities depend primarily on the commitment of its 242 members and the dozen qualified volunteers for trail maintenance and safety. The NPO also has 12 seasonal employees who take turns providing food services and retail gas services. Club de motoneige de la Côte-du-Sud Inc. Non-repayable contribution of $164,730 out of a total investment of $274,550 The project involves purchasing a new groomer fitted with a scraper to replace a unit that has become obsolete. Founded in 1995, the Club de motoneige de la Côte-du-Sud Inc., a non-profit organization that is a member of the FCMQ, maintains a network of trails in the back country of the L'Islet RCM, where villages such as Sainte-Félicité, Sainte-Perpétue and Tourville are found. The Club has roughly 120 members and relies on their commitment and that of its volunteers for maintaining its 74.5 km of snowmobile trails, namely 58.2 km of the Trans-Québec network and 16.3 km of local trails. Summary Number of projects: 3 CED's contributions: $553,590 Total investments generated by these projects: $922,650

