OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 6, 2022 /CNW/ - As Canada's health system crisis continues, the Canadian Medical Association (CMA) and a panel of experts will examine how health care is delivered across the country in the second installment of Health Summit Series: Bold Choices in Health Care, a virtual panel discussion.

Health care across Canada is offered in a wide range of settings by a variety of health care professionals. Too often, health care teams, individuals and organizations operate independently of one another, with little support or accountability for continuity of care. Patients and their families can be left behind as they transition between care providers or are forced to navigate the health system on their own.

"Health care silos are challenging for both patients and providers," says CMA President Dr. Alika Lafontaine, host and moderator of the Bold Choices in Health Care series. "This fragmented approach managed by isolated, uncoordinated, autonomous entities makes for a poor patient experience and frustrating bottlenecks for providers that create unnecessary pressure in an already stressful environment. We need to find new, innovative ways of providing a better experience for patients and for health care providers."

The second Bold Choices in Health Care event will explore what an integrated, collaborative model of care could look like. The event will be held virtually on Thursday, Dec. 8, from 6:30 to 8 pm ET and will feature panelists Dr. Brian Goldman, emergency physician, author and broadcaster; Deb Matthews, former Ontario Minister of Health and Long-Term Care, Dr. Rita McCracken, family physician and primary care services and workforce researcher; and Claire Snyman, author and patient advocate.

