AMI-tv announces second season of Access Tech Live

TORONTO, June 25, 2024 /CNW/ - Accessible Media Inc. (AMI) is thrilled to announce the renewal of its hit AMI-tv show, Access Tech Live, for a second season. Hosted by Steven Scott and Marc Aflalo, Access Tech Live focuses on the intersection of technology and accessibility.

Following an incredibly successful first season, Access Tech Live has become a platform for important conversations about accessibility and inclusivity. The show has featured interviews with some of the biggest names in tech, including Jay Blahnik, Vice President of Fitness Technologies at Apple; Stephanie Cadieux, Canada's Chief Accessibility Officer; Caroline Casey, founder of The Valuable 500; Google's Head of Accessibility and Disability and Inclusion, Christopher Patnoe; and Sarah Herrlinger, Senior Director of Global Accessibility at Apple; amongst many others.

Access Tech Live's mission is to tell tech stories from the point of view of people with disabilities and has had important conversations around Global Accessibility Awareness Day, Autism Awareness Month and Parkinson's Awareness Month.

The show has broadcast live from locations around the globe, including CES 2024 in Las Vegas, the Zero Project Conference in Vienna, CES Unveiled in Amsterdam, the CSUN Conference in California, and, most recently, a special episode for International Albinism Awareness Day in Halifax.

"We aren't afraid to push the boundaries on the places we go and conversations we have," says host Steven Scott.

"Access Tech Live has connected with AMI-tv viewers in an unprecedented way," says John Melville, Vice-President of Content Development and Operations of AMI-tv/AMI-audio. "We're looking forward to a new season of Steven and Marc's conversations discussing how technology can benefit people of all abilities."

Stay tuned for more exciting discussions and interviews in the second season of Access Tech Live, only on AMI-tv. Stream past episodes for free and on demand at AMI+.

Follow Access Tech Live on social media:

Facebook

X

Instagram

TikTok

YouTube

About Access Tech Live

Access Tech Live is a weekly TV show that explores the world of technology and accessibility. Hosted by Steven Scott and Marc Aflalo, two experts in the field of assistive technology, the show features panel guests and features discussing how tech affects people with all kinds of disabilities. Whether it's specialist gear or commercial devices, Access Tech Live will bring you the latest news, reviews, and interviews on how technology can enhance the lives of people with disabilities.

About Accessible Media Inc.

AMI is a media company that entertains, informs and empowers Canadians with disabilities through three broadcast services — AMI-tv and AMI-audio in English and AMI-télé in French — and streaming platform AMI+. Our vision is to establish AMI as a leader in the offering of accessible content, providing a voice for Canadians with disabilities through authentic storytelling, representation and positive portrayal. To learn more visit AMI.ca and AMItele.ca.

SOURCE Accessible Media Inc. (AMI)

For media inquiries and information, please contact: Greg David, Communications Specialist, Accessible Media Inc., [email protected], 647-417-0631