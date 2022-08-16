AMI-tv announces its fall 2022 programming schedule

TORONTO, Aug. 16, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, Accessible Media Inc. (AMI) unveiled its AMI-tv schedule for the 2022 fall broadcast season, with a lineup of exciting new and returning AMI originals available in described video for the blind and partially sighted community in Canada.

AMI original productions are the centrepiece of AMI-tv's schedule, broadcast in the coveted 8 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. timeslots from Monday to Friday.

Double Tap TV is back for Season 5! Returning on Tuesday, September 13, at 8 p.m. Eastern, Double Tap TV brings viewers discussions on everything tech—all with an eye on accessibility—to television. Each week, join hosts Steven Scott, Marc Aflalo and a range of contributors as they help viewers better understand how technology can assist in everyday life.

Debuting on Wednesday, September 14, at 8 p.m. Eastern is the new series Healthy at Home. Produced by Honey Cut Studios (#IGotThis), fitness instructor Bobbi Janzen guides viewers through a home workout that tones and strengthens for everyday living. As someone who is a member of the blind and partially sighted community, Bobbi gives step-by-step detailed instruction and often focuses on the muscle groups overused when using a white cane or guide dog. This quick workout is the best way to start or end your day and can even be done on the go!

In addition to Double Tap TV and Healthy at Home, viewers can catch up on previous seasons of AMI originals Dish with Mary, Beyond the Field, #IGotThis, Our Community, Mind Your Own Business and the award-winning Employable Me.

Complementing AMI's original programs are a slate of acquired series offered in described video.

Weekday afternoons boast family drama with Seasons 1-6 of When Calls the Heart—which follows the adventures of a young teacher who swaps big-city life for a small coal-mining town in 1910 Canada—at noon Eastern, followed by Seasons 9-15 of Heartland—the multi-generational drama set in Alberta and starring Amber Marshall, Michelle Morgan, Shaun Johnston and Chris Potter—at 1 p.m. Eastern.

Sundays on AMI-tv include a comedy block consisting of Season 1 of Son of a Critch—the heartfelt family sitcom based on the life of comedian Mark Critch—at 6 p.m. Eastern followed by Seasons 5-8 of Mr. D, starring stand-up comedian Gerry D as a hapless elementary school gym teacher, at 6:30 p.m. Eastern.

Past seasons of award-winners Murdoch Mysteries, Coroner, Burden of Truth, Schitt's Creek and Kim's Convenience continue on AMI-tv. Other returning favourites include American Greed, Attitude and Frankie Drake Mysteries. Saturday and Sunday nights on AMI-tv boast the biggest feature films out of Hollywood, featuring described video.

"I'm very excited about AMI's upcoming broadcast season," says John Melville, Vice-President, Content Development & Programming, AMI-audio/AMI-tv. "We're honoured to bring a wide range of programming to the blind and partially sighted community in Canada."

AMI programming features Integrated Described Video (IDV), making it accessible to individuals who are blind or partially sighted.

All dates subject to change. Additional fall programming will be announced in the coming weeks. Stream past episodes of AMI original programming on demand post-broadcast on AMI.ca or via the AMI-tv App.

AMI-tv's fall returns and debuts (all times Eastern)

Mondays

9 a.m. – NOW with Dave Brown (Mon.-Fri.)

Noon – When Calls the Heart (Mon.-Thur.)

1 p.m. – Heartland (Mon.-Fri.)

4 p.m. – Schitt's Creek (Mon.-Thur.)

4:30 p.m. – Kim's Convenience (Mon.-Wed.)

8 p.m. – Beyond the Field

8:30 p.m. – #IGotThis

9 p.m. – Murdoch Mysteries (Mon.-Fri.)

Tuesdays

8 p.m. – Double Tap TV (Season 5 debuts Sept. 13)

8:30 p.m. – Mind Your Own Business

Wednesdays

8 p.m. – Healthy at Home (Debuts Sept. 14)

8:30 p.m. – AMI originals

Thursdays

8 p.m. – Our Community

8:30 p.m. – Dish with Mary

Fridays

Noon – Frankie Drake Mysteries

8 p.m. – AMI originals

Saturdays

3 p.m. – Coroner

4 p.m. – Burden of Truth

8 p.m. – Employable Me

9 p.m. – Saturday Night Movie

Sundays

6 p.m. – Son of a Critch

6:30 p.m. – Mr. D

7 p.m. – Murdoch Mysteries

8 p.m. – Attitude

9 p.m. – Sunday Night Movie

About AMI-tv

AMI-tv is the world's first television network to broadcast all programs with open format described video for individuals who are blind or partially sighted and is broadcast daily into more than eight million Canadian homes as part of the basic digital cable package with most service providers. AMI-tv is committed to broadcasting a variety of content with a focus on accessibility and inclusion.

About Accessible Media Inc.

AMI is a not-for-profit media company that entertains, informs and empowers Canadians who are blind or partially sighted. Operating three broadcast services, AMI-tv and AMI-audio in English and AMI-télé in French, AMI's vision is to establish and support a voice for Canadians with disabilities, representing their interests, concerns and values through accessible media, reflection and portrayal. To learn more visit AMI.ca and AMItele.ca.

