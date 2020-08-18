AMI-tv announces its fall 2020 programming schedule

TORONTO, Aug. 18, 2020 /CNW/ - Today, Accessible Media Inc. (AMI) unveiled its AMI-tv schedule for the 2020 fall broadcast season, with a lineup of exciting new and returning AMI originals available in described video for the blind and partially sighted community in Canada.

AMI original productions are the centrepiece of the schedule, broadcast in the coveted 8 p.m. timeslot from Monday to Friday.

The previously announced AMI original Level Playing Field debuts on Monday, September 7 at 8:30 p.m. Eastern. Hosted by Paralympian Greg Westlake, Level Playing Field highlights and celebrates the power of sport by introducing audiences to the athletes, community groups, healthcare professionals and grassroots innovators who demonstrate a desire to help drive positive social change through sport.

Season nine of AMI This Week bows on Monday, September 14, at 8 p.m. Eastern. The weekly magazine show—featuring host Victoria Nolan and Bureau Reporters Grant Hardy (Vancouver), Beth Deer (Edmonton), Alex Smyth (Toronto), Shelby Travers (Ottawa) and Laura Bain (Halifax)—continues to stay safe during COVID-19 by continuing its distinct community focus, sharing events and interesting stories from coast to coast from the safety of home.

Back for a third season is Reflect and Renew with Kevin Naidoo, and viewers can catch up on previous seasons of Our Community, Eyes for the Job, Double Tap TV and the award-winning Employable Me.

AMI-tv's newest acquired series in described video include back-to-back broadcasts of Seasons one and two of Coroner. Based on the book series by M.R. Hall, Serinda Swan stars as Jenny Cooper, a Toronto-based coroner juggling a tumultuous personal life with solving crimes. Season one of the critical and fan favourite Anne with an E joins AMI-tv's Sunday schedule. Created by Moira Walley-Beckett (Breaking Bad), L.M. Montgomery's beloved characters are re-imagined for a new generation. And, Janette Oke's best-selling novels come to the small screen in Season one of When Calls the Heart, which follows the adventures of a young teacher who swaps big-city life for a small coal-mining town in 1910 Canada.

Past seasons of Murdoch Mysteries and Frankie Drake Mysteries continue on AMI-tv; new seasons join the lineup later in the broadcast year. Other returning favourites include the final season of Monk, as well as Suits, American Greed, Attitude, Schitt's Creek and Kim's Convenience.

Friday and Saturday nights on AMI-tv are being shaken up, with James Bond feature films joining the schedule. It all begins with Dr. No on Friday, September 4, through to Skyfall, with every Bond film in the library part of AMI's Friday Night Movie and Saturday Night Movie. This is the first time the James Bond films have been broadcast in described video on AMI.

"I'm excited about AMI's upcoming broadcast season," says John Melville, Vice-President, Content Development & Programming, AMI-audio/AMI-tv. "From our original series to newly acquired shows and the James Bond library, we're honoured to bring a wide range of programming to the blind and partially sighted community in Canada."

In keeping with AMI's mandate of making accessible media for all Canadians, AMI's original series and documentaries utilize Integrated Described Video (IDV) so they are accessible to individuals who are blind or partially sighted.

All dates subject to change. Additional fall programming will be announced in the coming weeks. Stream past episodes of AMI original programming on demand post-broadcast at the newly-redesigned AMI.ca or via the AMI-tv App.

AMI-tv's fall premieres and debuts (all times Eastern)



Friday, Sept. 4

8 p.m. – AMI originals

9 p.m. – Friday Night Movie, Dr. No

Saturday, Sept. 5

8 p.m. – Our Community

8:30 p.m. – AMI This Week

9 p.m. – Saturday Night Movie, From Russia with Love

Sunday, Sept. 6

9 a.m. – Reflect and Renew with Kevin Naidoo (Return)

3 p.m. – Anne with an E (Debut)

5 p.m. – American Greed (Return)

7 p.m. – Frankie Drake Mysteries (Return)

8 p.m. – Murdoch Mysteries (Return)

9 p.m. – Monk (Return)

10 p.m. – Suits (Return)

11 p.m. – Coroner (Debut)

Monday, Sept. 7

11 a.m. – When Calls the Heart (Debut)

6:30 p.m. – Attitude (Mon.-Thur.) (Return)

7 p.m. – Kim's Convenience (Mon.-Thur.)

7:30 p.m. – Schitt's Creek (Mon.-Thur.)

8:30 p.m. – Level Playing Field (Debut)

9 p.m. – Murdoch Mysteries (Mon.-Thur.)

Monday, Sept. 14

8 p.m. – AMI This Week (Return)

Tuesdays

8 p.m. – Eyes for the Job

8:30 p.m. – Double Tap TV

Wednesdays

8 p.m. – Employable Me

Thursdays

8 p.m. – Our Community

8:30 p.m. – AMI This Week

About AMI-tv

AMI-tv is the world's first television network to broadcast all programs with open format described video for individuals who are blind or partially sighted and is broadcast daily into more than eight million Canadian homes as part of the basic digital cable package with most service providers. AMI-tv is committed to broadcasting a variety of content with a focus on accessibility and inclusion.

About Accessible Media Inc.

AMI is a not-for-profit media company that entertains, informs and empowers Canadians who are blind or partially sighted. Operating three broadcast services, AMI-tv and AMI-audio in English and AMI-télé in French, AMI's vision is to establish and support a voice for Canadians with disabilities, representing their interests, concerns and values through accessible media, reflection and portrayal. To learn more visit AMI.ca and AMItele.ca.

SOURCE Accessible Media Inc. (AMI)

For further information: Greg David, Communications Specialist, Accessible Media Inc., [email protected], 647-417-0631, Related Links: www.ami.ca

Related Links

https://www.ami.ca/

